UNICEF, NOA mount surveillance against FGM in Ebonyi

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA), have commenced inauguration of surveillance teams against the practice of Female Genital Mutilation(FGM) in some communities in Ebonyi State that have denounced the age- long practice to ensure that no member of the communities go back to the practice after their public declaration.

Many communities in the state had publicly denounced the practice of FGM because of many dangers it poses to their girl children and women.

The communities made the public declaration against the phenomenon before UNICEF and NOA who are currently training the surveillance teams they set up to ensure that no member of their communities perpetrate the act after their denouncement.

The communities, including Ntezi in Ishielu Local Government Area, Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government and Okaleru in Ezza North Local Government among others, had selected those that will form the surveillance teams and presented to UNICEF and NOA which is currently training and inaugurating them.

UNICEF Desk Officer at the state’s National Orientation Agency, Uchenna Unah charged the surveillance teams to move into their communities to monitor them and ensure that no member of the communities goes contrary to their decision against FGM.

He further urged them to monitor the birth of new babies in their localities especially the female ones to ensure that they were not mutilated after their birth, describing FGM as evil against God and humanity.

