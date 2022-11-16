UNICEF, NUJ task media practitioners on women, children issues

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Wednesday called on media practitioners in the country to look more into issues affecting women and children in their reportage to tackle their health problems.

UNICEF and NUJ stated this in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State during Multi-Zonal Media Dialogue on Dissemination of Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey with Journalists from South East, South South and North Central in attendance.

The Media Dialogue was organised by the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia (BCA) in colloboration with UNICEF.

Speaking at the Dialogue, UNICEF Communication Officer, Dr. Ijeoma Ogwe said it was organised to galvanise action, unify with government and persons in positions to take favourable actions for children’s well-being to make more visible plights children.

