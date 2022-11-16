News

UNICEF, NUJ task media practitioners on women, children issues

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Wednesday called on media practitioners in the country to look more into issues affecting women and children in their reportage to tackle their health problems.

UNICEF and NUJ stated this in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State during Multi-Zonal Media Dialogue on Dissemination of Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey with Journalists from South East, South South and North Central in attendance.

The Media Dialogue was organised by the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia (BCA) in colloboration with UNICEF.

Speaking at the Dialogue, UNICEF Communication Officer, Dr. Ijeoma Ogwe said it was organised to galvanise action, unify with government and persons in positions to take favourable actions for children’s well-being to make more visible plights children.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Man collapses after discovering that his wife is his ‘landlord’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Zambian man identified as Martin Stampa reportedly collapsed after discovering his wife is his “landlord.” According to iHarare, Stampa lived in the house for 15 years, and was paying 3500 kwacha every month. It was also gathered that his wife was the one who always took the rent to his “landlord.” However an altercation […]
News Top Stories

Military to officers: No room for mutiny, disloyalty

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The military high command has warned officers and personnel against acts of disloyalty, reminding them of the oath of allegiance and total loyalty to constituted authority in the country. While warning against acts that constituted mutiny, the Armed  Forces of Nigeria renewed its mandate “to suppress insurrection and act in aid of civil authorities to […]
News

GOV. BELLO MATAWALLE: SEIZING THE INITIATIVE IN THE FACE OF CLUELESSNESS.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Zamfara State has been in the news for the past 6-8 years as being the hotbed of banditry in the country, it seems the insecurity which had plagued the State will remain unresolved as it had defied all efforts at tackling it. At least, so it seems until Gov. Bello Matawalle demonstrated the much-needed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica