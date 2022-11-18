News

UNICEF, NUJ task media practitioners on women, childrens health issues

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Nigerian Union of Journalits (NUJ) have called on media practitioners in the country to look more into issues affecting women and children in their reportage to tackle their health problems. UNICEF and NUJ stated this in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, during the Multi-Zonal Media Dialogue on Dissemination of Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey with journalists from South East, South South and North Central in attendance.

The event was organized by the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia(BCA) in colloboration with UNICEF. Speaking at the Dialogue, UNICEF Communication Officer, Dr. Ijeoma Ogwe, said it was organized to galvanize action, unify with government and persons in positions to take favourable actions for children’s well-being.

She described UNICEF as the world’s largest provider of vaccines for developing countries, adding that the organization supports child health and nutrition, quality basic education for all boys and girls and the protection of children from violence, exploitation, and AIDS.

 

