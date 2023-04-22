News

UNICEF pledges support for Mbah, Enugu governor-elect

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has pledged cooperation and support to the incoming administration of the Governor- elect of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah. UNICEF made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the Governor-elect by the organisation’s senior officials at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu.

Those who visited Mbah include the Chief of Social Policy, Professor Hamidu Ponfon and the Chief of Field Office in the state, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe. Addressing their host, the visiting UNICEF team expressed its pleasure at the content of Mbah’s manifesto for development of the state.

They noted that his manifesto, which includes the planning mechanism component, the social protection component that talks about poverty eradication and the public financial management framework, all touched on critical elements that align with the objectives of UNICEF. UNICEF promised to support the state and increase its activities during the administration of Mbah by giving comprehensive support in the areas of development planning. It (UNICEF) also assured that it would strengthen the state’s public financial system with respect to social policies as they affect women and children just as it would boost the health sector for improved maternal and neonatal wellbeing. Mbah, on his part, thanked UNICEF for the enormous goodwill towards him and the people of the state with a promise for an even stronger partnership between his office and UNICEF during his administration.

