UNICEF pledges support for Mbah’s administration

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), has pledged cooperation and support to the incoming administration of the Governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah. UNICEF made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the Governor-elect by the organisation’s senior officials at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu. In their remarks, the team leaders, Prof Hamidu Ponfon, who is the Chief of Social Policy, UNICEF Country Office Abuja, and the Chief of Field Office UNICEF Enugu, Mrs Juliet Chiluwe, expressed their pleasure at the content of Mbah’s manifesto. They noted that his social contract with the people of the state, which includes the planning mechanism component, the social protection component that talks about poverty eradication.
Related Articles
COVID-19: Airlines to designate aircraft’s last row as isolation space
The Federal Government has said the last cabin row of aircraft would be designated as isolation centre for air travellers that exhibit symptoms of coronavirus. Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this yesterday during the Presidential Task Force (PFT) on COVID-19 briefing. Sirika said this was part of the safety measures taken against coronavirus […]
Flooding, naira devaluation leading to hike in commodity prices –Report
A report by leading commodities market player, AFEX, has predicted that the impact of flooding, the devaluation of the naira, high logistics costs and the social-political situation in the country will account for high commodity prices. Maize, paddy rice, sorghum, and cocoa are to be affected, the firm stated in the annual commodities outlook report […]
Why Buhari excludes S’East from Supreme Court Justices’ appointment – Bamidele
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has clarified that the recent nomination of eight jurists for appointment as Supreme Court Justices by President Muhammadu Buhari, was in compliance with the provisions of the law. Bamidele, who made the clarification at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, during the […]