UNICEF pledges support for Mbah’s administration

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), has pledged cooperation and support to the incoming administration of the Governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah. UNICEF made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the Governor-elect by the organisation’s senior officials at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu. In their remarks, the team leaders, Prof Hamidu Ponfon, who is the Chief of Social Policy, UNICEF Country Office Abuja, and the Chief of Field Office UNICEF Enugu, Mrs Juliet Chiluwe, expressed their pleasure at the content of Mbah’s manifesto. They noted that his social contract with the people of the state, which includes the planning mechanism component, the social protection component that talks about poverty eradication.