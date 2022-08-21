News

UNICEF, Police decry increasing rape against women, children in Ebonyi

Uchenna Inya

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and National Orientation Agency (NOA), and Police have decried increase in rape, defilement and other forms of violence against women and children in Ebonyi State. UNICEF, NOA and the police observe that women, children and girls are being raped and defiled in the state despite the law against the act and called for an end to the crime. They also observed that there are many other harmful practices in communities in the state and urged leaders to rise up against them.

 

The organisations stated this in Obiozara, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state during advocacy dialogue with religious leaders to seek their support for the elimination of violence against women, children and girls organised by NOA with support from European Union- United Nation Spotlight initiative.

 

Speaking during the event, Ebonyi State NOA UNICEF Desk Officer, Uchenna Unah, lamented widowhood practices, child marriages and child labour, rape  fadefilement and Female Genital Mutilation in the communities and called on the people to do away with the obnoxious acts.

 

He observed that many parents have refused to educate their children on sex and reproductive systems, leading to teenage pregnancies. He advised the people to rather uphold the practices like breastfeeding, respect for leaders and elders and other practices that promote unity, love and respect for human dignity.

 

In her remark, Inspector Maureen Utom of Human and Chill Protection Unit of the state police command who represented the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, said she has been receiving 100 cases of rape against children since 7 years she has been in the unit and that the victims are usually 2, 6, 7, 8 and 9 years. She implored parents to be vigilant and monitor people around their children to curb the acts.

 

“There is not a week that will pass that I don’t receive cases of defilement against children in my desk. Parents, especially mothers should be suspicious of anyone around their children because it will enable them to be vigilant and stop this ugly act”, she said.

 

