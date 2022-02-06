News

UNICEF raises alarm over increase in FGM in Nigeria       

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has raised the alarm over an increase in Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria, which it said has gone up by 19.2 percent in recent years.

The Representative of UNICEF in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins said FGM has become worrisome as it has increased from 16.9 percent in 2013 to 19.2 per cent in 2018, among 0-14 years old girls in the country.

Out of 19.9 survivors, Hawkins said Nigeria accounts for the third highest number of women and girls who have undergone female genital mutilation worldwide.

According to him, while the national prevalence of FGM among women in Nigeria aged 15-49 dropped from 25 per cent in 2013 to 20 per cent in 2018, prevalence among girls aged 0-14 increased from 16.9 per cent to 19.2 per cent in the same period, according to NDHS figures.

Speaking during the commemoration of the International Day of Zero Tolerance of FGM, Hawkins said 68 million girls worldwide were estimated to be at risk of female genital mutilation between 2015 and 2030.
His words: “As COVID-19 continues to close schools and disrupt programmes that help protect girls from this harmful practice, an additional two million additional cases of FGM may occur over the next decade.

“Millions of girls are being robbed of their childhoods, health, education, and aspirations every day by harmful practices such as FGM.

“The practice of FGM not only has no health benefits – it is deeply harmful to girls and women, both physically and psychologically. It is a practice that has no place in our society today and must be ended, as many Nigerian communities have already pledged to do.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

