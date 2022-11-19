UNICEF raises the alarm over decline in mother child care, urges more action from govt, media

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has drawn the attention of governments, care givers and the media to the decline in mother and child care in parts of Nigeria. According to a recent survey of the world body, in spite of governments’ programmes on mother – child care what is on ground in the South East, South South and North Central states prove to the contrary.

For instance, the cluster survey revealed that while some mothers still patronised traditional birth attendants, with the attendant health implications, others have not complied with the exclusive breastfeeding recommendation of UNICEF, at least for six months, early attendance to ante natal services, routine immunisation and birth registration. Also, the implementation of health policies regarding women and children has not been enforced to ensure proper health and survival of children after their fifth birthdays. These observations were part of the issues raised at a one day media dialogue organised by the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA) in collaboration with UNICEF on Dissemination of Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2021, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State for journalists.

The dialogue resolved to galvanise actions, unify with governments and persons in positions to take favourable action for women and children welfare. The communiqué issued at the end of the dialogue resolved that the media, as opinion moulders, should take action and show more commitment for increased reportage of children and women’s situation.

Journalists were charged to interpret women and children data contextually to enable the audience understand issues in order to take actions for improvement. The meeting, which commended UNICEF for continued commitment to public education on elimination of harmful practices against women and children, also noted that child marriages have reduced from 44% to 30% since 2016. It also observed that mortality rates would be reduced by early attendance to health facilities instead of traditional health attendants and urged the media to create programmes “tailored to sensitise people and institutions to understand and embrace the need to stop traditional and cultural practices that are inimical to development of women and children.”

