News

UNICEF raises the alarm over incessant kidnap of children, teachers in Nigeria

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

Nine years after the abduction of 276 schoolgirls Chibok girls in Bornu State, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) yesterday raised the alarm over the incessant kidnapping of students and teachers from their schools in northern parts of the country. The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, said since the abduction of Chibok girls, Nigeria has continued to suffer the brutal consequences of conflict with 96 of the abducted girls still in captivity. Aside from the 96 girls in captivity, Munduate said thousands more children have been subjected to grave violations of their rights.

According to her, 80 children were reportedly abducted by militants in Zamfara State’s Tsafe Local Government Area. Munduate said there was a need to protect children in Nigeria to guarantee their future. She said, “The statistics are disturbing; the reality is devastating. It has been nine years since the horrendous abduction of the Chibok girls, yet the nightmare continues as children are still being kidnapped, forcibly recruited, killed, and injured – their futures have been torn away. “We cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of Nigeria’s children. We must do everything in our power to ensure they grow up in safety, with access to education and the opportunity to fulfill their potential. “Since 2014, there have been over 2,400 incidents of grave violations verified, affecting over 6,800 children in the north-east.

The most common violations are recruitment or use of children by armed groups with 700 verified cases, followed by abductions of children, with 693 incidents, and killing and maiming, with 675 incidents. “The impact of the conflict on education is alarming, with repercussions that will likely affect generations. The Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TCN) reports that, between 2009 and 2022, around 2,295 teachers were reportedly killed in attacks over 19,000 teachers were displaced, more than 1,500 schools closed because of insecurity, and 910 schools were destroyed.” Munduate said UNICEF welcomed the federal government’s signing of the UNICEF-supported handover protocol and its commitment to invest N144.8 billion towards the Safe Schools Financing Plan in 2022 and stands ready to support the government in its im- plementation to ensure that all children encountered in the course of armed conflict in Nigeria or released from armed groups are quickly reunited with their families and benefit from reintegration programmes.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced the resumption of work and study visa applications processing in Nigeria. The British High Commission had on December 6, 2021, suspended visa applications from red list countries, including Nigeria. The report was cited by an online news potal, THEWILL. But a post by UKinNigeria on its social media handles […]
News

Delta youths to Buhari: Inaugurate those screened as NDDC Board

Posted on Author Ola James

The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Ex-Youth Wing Leaders have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute the already nominated and screened people for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board. They made the appeal in a statement issued and signed by the trio of Kingsley Oke (Acting President), Collins Ochirue (Acting Secretary) and Godfrey Egbevwie […]
News

Wike, Okowa, Others issued 7-day ultimatum to disclose spending of N625bn derivation refunds

Posted on Author Reporter

  •Face legal offensive Francis Iwuchukwu A seven-day ultimatum has been issued on the nine oil-producing states in Nigeria, to, “provide and widely publish details of spending of the oil derivation refunds of N625bn recently paid to them by the Federal Government, including details and locations of projects executed with the money,” or face legal […]

Leave a Comment