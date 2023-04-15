UNICEF raises the alarm over incessant kidnap of children, teachers in Nigeria

Nine years after the abduction of 276 schoolgirls Chibok girls in Bornu State, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) yesterday raised the alarm over the incessant kidnapping of students and teachers from their schools in northern parts of the country. The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, said since the abduction of Chibok girls, Nigeria has continued to suffer the brutal consequences of conflict with 96 of the abducted girls still in captivity. Aside from the 96 girls in captivity, Munduate said thousands more children have been subjected to grave violations of their rights.

According to her, 80 children were reportedly abducted by militants in Zamfara State’s Tsafe Local Government Area. Munduate said there was a need to protect children in Nigeria to guarantee their future. She said, “The statistics are disturbing; the reality is devastating. It has been nine years since the horrendous abduction of the Chibok girls, yet the nightmare continues as children are still being kidnapped, forcibly recruited, killed, and injured – their futures have been torn away. “We cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of Nigeria’s children. We must do everything in our power to ensure they grow up in safety, with access to education and the opportunity to fulfill their potential. “Since 2014, there have been over 2,400 incidents of grave violations verified, affecting over 6,800 children in the north-east.

The most common violations are recruitment or use of children by armed groups with 700 verified cases, followed by abductions of children, with 693 incidents, and killing and maiming, with 675 incidents. “The impact of the conflict on education is alarming, with repercussions that will likely affect generations. The Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TCN) reports that, between 2009 and 2022, around 2,295 teachers were reportedly killed in attacks over 19,000 teachers were displaced, more than 1,500 schools closed because of insecurity, and 910 schools were destroyed.” Munduate said UNICEF welcomed the federal government’s signing of the UNICEF-supported handover protocol and its commitment to invest N144.8 billion towards the Safe Schools Financing Plan in 2022 and stands ready to support the government in its im- plementation to ensure that all children encountered in the course of armed conflict in Nigeria or released from armed groups are quickly reunited with their families and benefit from reintegration programmes.