UNICEF rallies support of govts, individuals to guarantee rights of children

UNICEF has called on governments at all levels, civil societies and individuals to ensure that the rights of children are always guaranteed irrespective of their physical, social and emotional status.

Making the call during the World Children Day 2022, UNICEF Nigeria representative, Ms Cristian Munduate said it has become necessary for all in societies to work and commit to ensure the rights of children are guaranteed.

She made the call during the commemoration of World Children Day 2022 activities organised by UNICEF Nigeria in collaboration with La Liga Africa, Asisat Oshoala Foundation, and Troy Media, which held in Lagos at the weekend.

The call also coincided with the release of a new UNICEF report published ahead of World Children’s Day.

November 20 is World Children’s Day and the anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. This year’s theme is ‘Inclusion For Every Child,’ which is an important day for advocacy on issues that matter to children and young people.

The height of the activities included a football match, paintings where some children exhibited their talents while others played different games to engage themselves while the activities lasted.

Speaking on the significance of the football match which children that participated in the 2022 World Children Day event played, the UNICEF Nigeria representative lamented, “The significance of the football match is that there are millions of children who cannot even play; they don’t have the opportunity to play at all.

“We should let them participate and play and most of all we should let it be inclusive.

“We have seen that children have different capacities and because children have different capacities this doesn’t mean they should be discriminated against.

‘We are today singing and dancing for inclusion; all children are the same. They need to have the same opportunities.

“If children have different physical, psychological or emotional differences it doesn’t mean they are different; they have different capabilities but we have to provide them the same opportunities,” Munduate added.

According to her, media should sensitise parents that children have a right to be educated and to facilitate their access and attendant in schools.

Furthermore, Munduate stressed that governments must make all efforts to bring children to school. “If children can’t come to school, then schools have to come to the children.”

Speaking in similar vein, UNICEF Nigeria Ambassador, Mr Cobhams Asuquo urged children to enjoy their childhood in a system that protects them. “We must create enabling environment for you to enjoy your childhood.”

He urged children to form good habits: “you are never too young to care for yourselves, your parents, teachers and for the planet.

On the new report, UNICEF stated that the impact of discrimination on children shows the extent to which racism and discrimination impact children’s education, health, access to a registered birth, and a fair and equal justice system, and highlights widespread disparities among minority and ethnic groups.

“Systemic racism and discrimination put children at risk of deprivation and exclusion that can last a lifetime,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “This hurts us all. Protecting the rights of every child – whoever they are, wherever they come from – is the surest way to build a more peaceful, prosperous, and just world for everyone.”









