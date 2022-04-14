News

UNICEF remembers Chibok girls, seeks safety of learners in schools

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has sought protection for pupils in Nigeria as the body marks the eighth year anniversary of the abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls in Borno State on April 14, 2014. In a statement yesterday, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, expressed concern about the unsafe school environment due to increasing attacks and the UN said: abductions.

The UN said: “Since December 2020, 1,436 schoolchildren and 17 teachers have been abducted from schools, and 16 school children lost their lives. “Unsafe schools, occasioned by attacks on schools and abduction of students, are reprehensible, a brutal violation of the rights of the victims to education, and totally unacceptable. Their occurrences cut short the futures and dreams of the affected students.

“Attacks on learning institutions render the learning environment insecure and discourage parents and caregivers from sending their wards to schools, while the learners themselves become fearful of the legitimate pursuit of learning. “The invisible harm school attacks inflict on the victims’ mental health is incalculable and irredeemable.”

 

