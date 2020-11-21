UNICEF seeks access to nutrition, health services, vaccines for every child

In order to breach the gaps occasioned by the impact of Coronavirus pandemic, UNICEF has called on all governments and its partners across the world, to ensure that all children are exposed to learning, including closing the digital divide. In a new report released ahead of the World Children’s Day titled: ‘Averting a Lost COVID Generation’, UNICEF comprehensively outlined that there were dire and growing consequences for children as the pandemic drags on.

Consequently, during the World Children’s Day, marked globally on November 20, UNICEF said governments across the world should guarantee access to nutrition and health services and make vaccines affordable and available to every child. Similarly, the world body called for the support and protection of the mental health of children and young people and seeking an end to abuse, genderbased violence (GBV) and neglect in childhood.

In addition, UNICEF urged governments to increase access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene and address environmental degradation and climate change. Furthermore, it said governments should “Reverse the rise in child poverty and ensure an inclusive recovery for all; “Redouble efforts to protect and support children and their families living through conflict, disaster and displacement.”

