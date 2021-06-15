News Top Stories

UNICEF seeks release of abducted 150 Tegina students

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has said it was appalled the 150 students abducted from Salihu Tanko Islamiya School in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, two weeks ago were yet to gain freedom.

 

Officer in Charge, Representative UNICEF Nigeria, Rushnan Murtaza, who made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja, expressed worry that some of the students were too young to still be in the hands of their abductors, and called for their immediate and unconditional release.

 

He said: “We are appalled that two weeks after 150 students were abducted from their school, they continue to be held by their abductors.”

https://newtelegraphng.com

