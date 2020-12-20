UNICEF seeks safety of schools for childrens’ learning

UNICEF Representative to Nigeria, Peter Hawkins has called for interventions that would ensure that schools were safe in Nigeria and that all Nigerian children could learn without fear.

In a statement from UNICEF commending the release of the schoolboys kidnapped from their boarding school in Katsina State, Hawkins said these interventions should take into account the important role that communities could play in ensuring the safety of schools, including through support for school-based management committees (SBMCs).

According to him, no cause justified attacks against children and schools. “Such cruel disregard for humanity must come to an end,” he added.

It would be recalled that bandits attacked Government Boys Science Secondary School in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State penultimate week and about 344 children have now been released.

However, Hawkins said if any of the school children were still being held, the attackers should release all the children immediately. “Any other children still being held captive in Nigeria should also be released,” he said.

Hawkins said the attack, which directly targeted children in the middle of the night, in a place where they should feel safe, was an outrage.

“Schools should be safe. Children should never be the target of attack – and yet, far too often in Nigeria, they are precisely that – victims of attacks on their schools.”

Furthermore, Hawkins said attacks on educational facilities were a grave violation of children’s rights.

“This incident is a disturbing reminder of the heavy toll that violence takes on civilians in north-west Nigeria, including children.

“Such attacks deprive children of the right to an education. They make children fearful of going to the classroom, and parents afraid to send their children to school. Schools must be safe places to study and develop, and learning cannot become a perilous endeavour.”

