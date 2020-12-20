News

UNICEF seeks safety of schools for childrens’ learning

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

UNICEF Representative to Nigeria, Peter Hawkins has called for interventions that would ensure that schools were safe in Nigeria and that all Nigerian children could learn without fear.

 

In a statement from UNICEF commending the release of the schoolboys kidnapped from their boarding school in Katsina State, Hawkins said these interventions should take into account the important role that communities could play in ensuring the safety of schools, including through support for school-based management committees (SBMCs).

 

According to him, no cause justified attacks against children and schools. “Such cruel disregard for humanity must come to an end,” he added.

 

It would be recalled that bandits attacked Government Boys Science Secondary School in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State penultimate week and about 344 children have now been released.

 

However, Hawkins said if any of the school children were still being held, the attackers should release all the children immediately. “Any other children still being held captive in Nigeria should also be released,” he said.

Hawkins said the attack, which directly targeted children in the middle of the night, in a place where they should feel safe, was an outrage.

 

“Schools should be safe. Children should never be the target of attack – and yet, far too often in Nigeria, they are precisely that – victims of attacks on their schools.”

 

Furthermore, Hawkins said attacks on educational facilities were a grave violation of children’s rights.

 

“This incident is a disturbing reminder of the heavy toll that violence takes on civilians in north-west Nigeria, including children.

 

“Such attacks deprive children of the right to an education. They make children fearful of going to the classroom, and parents afraid to send their children to school. Schools must be safe places to study and develop, and learning cannot become a perilous endeavour.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Loans: Apologise to Nigerians, Atiku tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar wants President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to apologise to Nigerians for trading the nation’s sovereignty for foreign loans. Atiku, in a statement by his media office, noted that the nation’s foreign loan rose from $7.02 billion when APC-led Federal Government took over power on May 29, 2015, […]
News

National Youth Council laud Governor Yahaya Bello over appointment of NYCN officials as Secretaries to Local government.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN has described as unprecedented, the gesture extended to the local government coordinators of the NYCN in all the local government areas of Kogi State, by Governor Yahaya Bello. Governor Yahaya Bello had earlier today during the inauguration of the newly elected Local government announced the appointment of the […]
News Top Stories

EDO ELECTION: TENSION as 1.72m voters decide APC, PDP, OTHERS’ FATE

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Onyekachi Eze and Regina Otokpa

• All eyes on us, we can’t afford to fail –INEC chairman • Our govs’ lives in danger –PDP • NSCDC deploys more men Amid tension and palpable fears, many people in Edo State will today file out to exercise their franchise, in an election that is tension soaked. Fears have gripped many voters, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: