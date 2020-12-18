News

UNICEF sensitises Abia communities on COVID-19 upsurge

Alarmed by second wave of COVID- 19, United Nations Children’s Educational Fund (UNICEF) has called on traditional rulers, community leaders and health officers in Abia States to take COVID-19 awareness prevention with a view to reducing the risk of the infection and avoiding community outbreak and spread. Addressing traditional rulers from Umuahia South local government area at the council headquarters, Abia State Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Ngozi Okechukwu, urged them to appoint volunteers who would act as community mobilizers to create awareness of the need to observe the preventive measures.

Okechukwu said: “I must emphasize that disease outbreak surveillance and improvement of knowledge of Covid-19 prevention and compliance in endemic communities stand a good chance of success if all the CBOs and other key actors in the communities are mobilised to take action.

“With a significant rise in the number of infected persons in the last few days, we all must be cautious to prevent a second wave already ravaging European cities and across the U.S. “I call on critical stakeholders, religious leaders, leaders of faith based organisations, traditional rulers, leaders of community based organisations, market men and women groups, health workers and others to ensure the success of this campaign, ‘Take Responsibility for the Protection of all.”

