UNICEF tasks Nigerians on COVID-19 vaccination

The United Nations I n t e r nat i o n a l Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has urged Nigerians to get vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus instead of spreading rumours about the efficacy of the vaccine, which is to prevent the virus. Mrs Elizabeth Onitolo, UNICEF Specialist, Communication for Development (C4D), made the call at a three-day media dialogue in Yola yesterday. According to Onitolo, everyone is at risk of contracting the virus and the only way out is to get vaccinated and stop the rumours that the Oxford- Astrazeneca vaccine has side effects.

She said the government was doing everything to get people to focus on the science that justified the use of the vaccine rather than create sensational politics and unfounded stories around it. She listed the COVID-19 vaccines around the world to include Pfizer, Oxford-Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and Moderna, adding that all performed the same function of prevention. According to the C4D specialist, there is no natural immunity to COVID-19, hence the need for everyone to continue observing the non-pharmaceutical measures which are the washing of hands, use of face masks and observing physical distancing.

“COVID-19 vaccine is safe; the vaccine has been certified safe by the World Health Organisation and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). “COVID-19 does not contain any micro-chips as is being speculated in some sections; there is a need to continue to wear face masks even after vaccination,” she emphasised. Onitolo, however, urged the media to help address the rumours and myths around the COVID-19 vaccine by telling Nigerians the efficacy and other benefits of the vaccine.

News Top Stories

Corruption: Don’t compromise fight, Ganduje tells anti-graft body

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has urged the State Public and Anticorruption Commission not to compromise fighting the menace even if it involves his cabinet members.   “You should be rest assured that whoever you dock with corrupt cases is his personal business, because I will never interfere,” Ganduje said to the Chairman of […]
News Top Stories

CAN demands immediate reopening of churches nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the immediate reopening of churches nationwide, especially in states where places of worship were still shut. President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who made the call yesterday in Abuja, said the continued lockdown order on places of worship in some states, including Lagos and Ogun states, […]
News

Attack on Zulum: Reps caucus insist on sack of service chiefs

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Following the attack on Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives, yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs with immediate effect. In a statement issued yesterday and signed by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, the group said there was urgent need to effect a change […]

