UNICEF to empower security agents, judicial officers against FGM

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), yesterday said it would train duty bearers; policemen, Social Welfare Officers, Civil Defence, judicial officers and other relevant stakeholders in Ebonyi State with a view to ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the state. Chief – UNICEF Enugu, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh stated this in Ntezi, Ishielu local government area of the state during public declaration of 15 communities in the local government for the abandonment of the phenomenon.

He described FGM as a component of violence against women and girls as it was why Ebonyi State Directorate of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development (MWASD), Ministries of Health, Justice, Child Protection Network and other NGO/CSO partners – with support from UNICEF had worked tirelessly with state and non-state actors, including the police, traditional, religious and community leaders and members, male groups, women groups among others on the need to end the age-long practice in the state.

Conteh said: “Today, we have great policies and laws that protects the rights and privileges of children, women and girls in Ebonyi State – Ebonyi State Violence Against persons (Prohibition) Law (2018), Ebonyi State Child Rights Law (2010), National Priority Agenda for Vulnerable Children in Nigeria (2013 – 2020) etc. Sadly, according to Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (2018) report, Ebonyi State still ranks 3rd on the prevalence of FGM at 53.2% for women aged 15-49years.

“While we are happy that the state prevalence dropped from 74% in 2013 to 53.2% in 2018, this is a call to action for us to quickly and as a matter of urgency, continue to work, collaborate with community (traditional and religious) stakeholders, enforce the protection laws to reverse this ugly trend and protect women and girls from the harmful practice. “Since 2015, UNICEF has been supporting the implementing partner to support social norms change through advocacy, dialogue, education, sensitisation, community mobilization, and consensus- building to facilitate community commitments to enhance positive changes on gender and social norms and for the collective abandonment of FGM.

“While this is going on, girls and women who need FGM-related services are referred for prevention, protection and care services. During this period, the engagement with religious leaders and traditional rulers has led them to make public statements delinking FGM from religious requirements, and publicly denounce FGM practices, respectively. We remain grateful to them.”

