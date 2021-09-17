UNICEF to partner Nasarawa on education, pledges to invest in sector

ThUnited Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has expressed its readiness to partner with the Nasarawa State government on education with a pledge to invest in the sector. UNICEF Chief Executive Officer, D-Field Office, Kaduna, Dr. Zakari Adam, stated this at a one-day media engagement with chief executives of media organisations and state correspondents in Nasarawa State held yesterday in Lafia, the state capital. He said UNICEF was concerned about the growing number of children forced out of school as a result of the negative impact of COVID- 19 pandemic in the last two years. According to Adam, UNICEF was committed to driving the ‘back-to-school campaign’ to ensure that children forced out of school as a result of COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years returned to school to learn. The UNICEF chief said COVID-19 had posed greater challenges on education of the children in the past two years and called for concerted efforts by stakeholders in the education sector to ensure that children who were forced out of school by COVID-19 pandemic returned to school.
