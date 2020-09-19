UNICEF tracks 544,951 out of schools children in Adamawa

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has said it tracked since 2019, about 544,951 out of school children in Adamawa State. UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Bauchi, Mr. Bhanu Pathak, said about 94 per cent (514,743) of the children were returned to school after some efforts, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said UNICEF partnership with the state government in the education sector over the years had yielded positive results, stressing that his organisation was poised to continue partnering the state government to achieve the sustainable development goals in education.
