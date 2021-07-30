Business

UNICEF trains 1,500 youths on technical education

The UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has begun the training of 1,500 youths on technical and vocational education in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa. Mrs Mairama Dikwa, Education Specialist, UNICEF Field Office, Bauchi, stated this at the inauguration of the training exercise on.

 

Dikwa said the training was aimed at supporting vulnerable people affected by the insurgency and could not go back to formal schooling due to their age bracket. According to her, the programme is under the KFW 2 project, funded by the government of Germany.

 

“This is an important project that will result in the training of 1,500 young adults, female, heads of households and other vulnerable people that were affected by the insurgency and cannot get back to school due to their age.

 

“The training will start with 500 beneficiaries, followed by second and third batches of 500 beneficiaries each.

 

“Our goal is to ultimately contribute to improving the economic status of the people affected by the insurgency in Adamawa,” she said.

 

Dikwa said the beneficiaries were expected to maximise the opportunity to become employers and step down the training in their respective communities.

 

The training, she said, would have the efficacy of creating sustainable development through job creation and multiplying the number of entrepreneurs in the state.

