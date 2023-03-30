UNICEF, UK move to empower .3m mothers, caregivers in N’East

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK Government have set up a new humanitarian intervention project that will improve the lives of children in Nigeria’s North East, particularly Yobe and Borno states.

In a statement yesterday, UNICEF said over 300,000 mothers and caregivers would be empowered with nutrition skills in Yobe and Borno states. According to the body, the region has the highest number of unvaccinated children in the country as a result of the violent clashes and activities of Boko Haram.

The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey and National Immunisation Coverage Survey (MICS-NICS 2021) conducted by UNI- CEF showed that one out of four children between 12-23 months in the North East were not vaccinated, making it the highest in the country.

The data from the survey showed that four per cent of the population in Borno and two per cent in Yobe have access to safely managed drinking water and up to 1.1 million people across the region still practice open defecation, a risk factor for malnutrition and stunting in children.

However, UNICEF said a humanitarian intervention funded by the FCDO is focused on providing integrated food, nutrition, sanitation, and protection services in the zone and it would empower over 300,000 mothers and caregivers.

The intervention by the UK government, it said is aimed at enhancing dietary practices, home-based mal-nutrition screening skills, provision of high-impact lifesaving nutrition interventions such as early identification and referral of acute malnutrition cases for treatment, and micronutrient supplementation to prevent infections among children.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, who lauded the intervention of the UK, said the first 1,000 days of life of a child is an unmatched window of opportunity.

She said: “UNICEF is grateful for the support of the FCDO to invest early in the lives of some of the most vulnerable children in the world. “It is heart-warming that through the capacity building and empowerment approach of this project, thousands of children will benefit from this intervention in the long term.”

