Unicentral commends minister for awarding Abuja marathon to firm

The Managing Director of Unicentral Resources Generation Limited, Zsusanna Ogunmiloyo, has commended the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu for awarding the only slot for Full Marathon (42.195km) in the FCT to her firm, Unicentral. A statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, Race Director, Abuja International Marathon, who is also the Head of Media and Publicity, said the management and staff of Unicentral are grateful to Dr. Aliyu who – after thoroughly examining their bids and presentations – finally okayed Unicentral’s bid and signed a Memorandum of Understanding to give Unicentral the sole right to organise the only full marathon in FCT for the next five years. Ogunmiloyo, who is also the Managing Director of Abuja International Marathon, said Dr. Aliyu’s approval is in line with the best global practices and standards approved by the governing bodies of athletics and marathons and road races in the world. The world’s biggest marathon destinations like New York, Tokyo, Dubai, London, Vienna, Amsterdam, Chicago, Boston, Dubai and – nearer home Lagos, Nairobi and Durban – all have only one full marathon. Ogunmiloyo assured Dr. Aliyu, the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello, the Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusade, and the entire management and staff of FCTA, residents, and visitors to FCT that Unicentral will organise a world-class race. Ogunmiloyo also announced that the elite field for Abuja International Marathon is capable of running sub 2 hours:10 minutes, which will be another first in Nigeria.
