Uniform exchange rate: The benefits, the drawbacks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last week devalued the Naira by 7.6 per cent against the United States Dollar in a move to migrate toward a single exchange-rate system for the local currency. In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI notes that weak Naira is the main driver of the rising food inflation and prohibitive cost of living in the country

• Official rate no longer used for transactions –Emefiele

• Cost of living rising over falling Naira

Rising cost of living The devaluation of the exchange rate of the Naira last week would further extend the hues and cries of Nigerians over the rising food inflation which hit 23 per cent in March.

Analysts say central to the rising food inflation and high cost of living in the country are the Naira exchange rate depreciation, foreign exchange liquidity shortages, the impact of climate change and worsening insecurity on farming communities.

They said that with the country having an inflation rate of 18.7 per cent and many states refusing to pay the paltry N30, 000 minimum wage, the economy already is at the state of stagflation as Nigerians do not have the money to buy the goods that have been priced beyond their meagre resources.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the price of a crate of eggs has almost doubled since January to N1, 500. At the popular food markets in Ile-Epo and Agege on Lagos mainland, traders and customers are unhappy about the soaring prices. “You come to the market, just like the way you saw me pricing things, you no longer get them the same way we used to buy again.

Even the traders themselves are complaining. They buy it at very costly prices”, said Dele Omoba, a private sector worker. Elsewhere at Ikotu Market, also on the Lagos mainland, a ‘paint’ of garri that was selling at N500 in December last year is now at N1, 700. Mama Wumi, a housewife, lamented that “if you get to the market, you will be confused and frustrated because the price of everything keeps going up every week”.

“For us workers to be able to save, it’s affecting the savings because the income is not really increasing but the prices of items are increased.

So, it makes it so difficult for us to cope with the economy”, said private sector worker, Foluke Taiwo. Business leaders and financial analysts say curbing inflation is key to rebooting the economy.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry said problems that need tackling include high transportation costs, rising cost of energy and logistics.

Devaluation Naira, cost of merger of exchange rates

On Thursday, traders said they bought dollars at N411 over the counter at the commercial banks in Lagos, confirming the replacement the announcement by the Central Bank that it merged the official rate of N379 to a dollar used for transactions with the more flexible Nafex, also known as the investors and exporters exchange rate that has averaged N410.25 per dollar this year, according to data on Central Bank of Nigeria website earlier on Tuesday.

It is against this backdrop that it is believed that the Central Bank is moving towards merging the official rate, the rate for importers and exporters and rate for foreign-exchange bureaus, among others.

It was disclosed that the banking regulator will migrate to a single exchange rate for the Naira by collapsing the multiple exchange rate policy that determined the value for the local currency, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had told reporters during the monetary policy meeting on Tuesday that “we have found out that we were no longer dealing in this so-called CBN official rate for transactions.

We are still running a managed-float; we are monitoring the market and seeing what is happening for us to ensure that the right things are happening for the good of the Nigerian economy.”

Nigeria adopted the multiple exchange-rate regimes to avoid an outright devaluation of the Naira by keeping a stronger pegged rate for official transactions and weaker exchange for non-government related transactions.

This currency management system was criticized by the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank held back a $1.5 billion loan in a bid to push for more foreignexchange reforms.

The Nafex, which acts as a spot rate, was introduced in 2017 to improve dollar liquidity and encourage inflows from foreign investors that were exiting the country following the 2016 economic crisis.

Nigeria suffered even more acute hard-currency scarcity last year after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a plunge in oil prices, forcing the country to devalue the Naira two times.

Analysts including Simon Kitchen and Mohamed Abu Basha at Cairo-based EFG Hermes said the latest CBN’s move is expected to improve confidence in policy making but recovery in portfolio inflows will not be immediate as investors wait for more dollar liquidity.

He added: “The key thing for the market is to now allow for more flexibility in the pricing of the investors and exporters window rate in order to completely narrow the spread between the Nafex and the parallel market”.

“This is a big step forward if it means a convergence of all exiting rates as it removes the opaqueness of Nigeria’s foreign exchange policy,” Yvonne Mhango, sub-Saharan Africa economist at Renaissance Capital said.

Confirming that the apex bank has changed the rate at the window for foreign investors to N380 per dollar from N366 per dollar, a senior CBN official said: “Today, we allowed the rate at the importer and exporters (I&E) window to adjust in response to market developments.”

Why multiple exchange rates?

Nigeria is Africa’s largest producer of oil, which accounts for more than 90 per cent of foreign-exchange earnings. Plunging crude prices starting in 2014 caused an economic squeeze. Rather than devalue the Naira, the Central Bank in 2017 opted to implement one rate for government transactions, pegged to the U.S. dollar, and a weaker, market-determined rate for investors and exporters.

That weaker rate is known as the Nafex. Other rates were instituted for travelers and small and medium-sized enterprises. The idea was to improve liquidity and encourage dollar inflows.

Unifying the exchange rates

Nigeria has faced pressure from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to reform its foreign exchange policy.

The World Bank has been withholding a $1.5 billion loan until the government begins instituting currency reforms to attract investment. Extending use of the Nafex moves the government a step closer to restarting talks on the facility, which it needs to cover a widening budget shortfall and boost foreign- exchange reserves.

Devaluing the naira for official transactions will also help boost government revenue, because all the nation’s crude is sold for dollars and the revenue is converted to naira in its books. Nigeria may be moving toward more conventional management of its currency.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said the government is committed to eventually adopting a single exchange rate. That might draw foreign investors who have been deterred by the current system.

The adoption of the Nafex by government agencies for all their transactions would also provide motivation for the Central Bank to keep the Naira stable through increased dollar supply to the Nafex market.

That would help address low liquidity, a major shortcoming of the current currency regime. Government dollar earnings from oil will now be converted to naira at the higher rate, a huge boost to revenues which has been hit by lower crude prices.

“It will cushion the impact the lower crude price will have on government revenue as it will increase the Naira revenue Nigeria will get from oil exports,” Ayodeji Ebo, managing director at Afrinvest Securities in Lagos said on the telephone.

