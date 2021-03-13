Travel & Tourism

Uniglobe marks 40 years with optimism in bright future

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Uniglobe, a leading travel management company for the global SME market, last week commenced the celebration of its 40th anniversary with a series of #Uniglobe40Strong events to recognise four decades of business success and reinforce the company’s vital role in a reimagined travel future, reports Eturbonews.com.

The first event was a companywide webinar broadcasted to 3,800 Uniglobe agency professionals across six continents. The company will unveil its 40th anniversary marketing campaign, “Putting You First for 40 Years,” designed to showcase Uniglobe customer success stories throughout 2021 via its social media channels.

“Today we reflect on the past and celebrate everyone involved in Uniglobe’s remarkable growth over the past forty years,” said its Founder, Chairman/CEO, U. Gary Charlwood. “Our mission today is as clear as it was from the beginning: To drive client success through better travel. We will always do everything we can to help our clients build their businesses and thrive.

‘‘The values that defined us 40 years ago continue to drive results today through elevated personal service and unrivaled travel expertise. Today, across 60 countries, Uniglobe professionals help their corporate and leisure clients ‘travel well’ by solving complex problems, finding innovative solutions and caring for every need. This is the hallmark of the Uniglobe family, and it will continue to set us apart for decades to come. “I am proud to represent a company that has stayed true to its foundational values for nearly half a century,” said Martin Charlwood, Uniglobe president and chief operating officer.

“Our absolute dedication and passion for travel defines who we are; it’s our essence. Since the company was founded in the 1980s, we have seen many changes disrupt our industry – sometimes to the very core – from commission cuts to volcanic ash to a global pandemic. ‘‘While we know the travel landscape is constantly changing, we also understand that a resilient, hands-on travel professional serves a vital role in helping travelers navigate all the uncertainties. A ‘can-do’ spirit is the Uniglobe DNA that will guide our company forward the next 40 years and beyond.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Pathway to recovery for Nigerian tourism

Posted on Author Shola Ilupeju

The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund –IMF, the economic experts and the Presidency, have all told us that we are facing the biggest economic challenge that Nigeria ever faced. Credit crunch, unemployment, recession and reduction in market confidence, as well as an end to our usual lifestyle and habits; Putting unrelenting pressures on costumers, […]
Travel & Tourism

South Africa to grant e-visa to Nigeria, Kenya, others

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As South African looks to restart its tourism, the country has hinted on improving its visa and immigration modalities, with the issuance of e-visa to over 10 countries, Nigeria inconclusive. This development, according to a news report by Atqnews.com, was made known by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation address recently. According […]
Travel & Tourism

Ekiti discovers new tourist site in Abanijorin Rock

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Ekiti State has made known the discovery of a new tourist site, which is expected to boost its tourism offerings. This discovery was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant on Tourism Development to the state governor, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, who recently paid a visit to the new site. According to him, the new attraction is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica