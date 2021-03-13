Uniglobe marks 40 years with optimism in bright future

Uniglobe, a leading travel management company for the global SME market, last week commenced the celebration of its 40th anniversary with a series of #Uniglobe40Strong events to recognise four decades of business success and reinforce the company’s vital role in a reimagined travel future, reports Eturbonews.com.

The first event was a companywide webinar broadcasted to 3,800 Uniglobe agency professionals across six continents. The company will unveil its 40th anniversary marketing campaign, “Putting You First for 40 Years,” designed to showcase Uniglobe customer success stories throughout 2021 via its social media channels.

“Today we reflect on the past and celebrate everyone involved in Uniglobe’s remarkable growth over the past forty years,” said its Founder, Chairman/CEO, U. Gary Charlwood. “Our mission today is as clear as it was from the beginning: To drive client success through better travel. We will always do everything we can to help our clients build their businesses and thrive.

‘‘The values that defined us 40 years ago continue to drive results today through elevated personal service and unrivaled travel expertise. Today, across 60 countries, Uniglobe professionals help their corporate and leisure clients ‘travel well’ by solving complex problems, finding innovative solutions and caring for every need. This is the hallmark of the Uniglobe family, and it will continue to set us apart for decades to come. “I am proud to represent a company that has stayed true to its foundational values for nearly half a century,” said Martin Charlwood, Uniglobe president and chief operating officer.

“Our absolute dedication and passion for travel defines who we are; it’s our essence. Since the company was founded in the 1980s, we have seen many changes disrupt our industry – sometimes to the very core – from commission cuts to volcanic ash to a global pandemic. ‘‘While we know the travel landscape is constantly changing, we also understand that a resilient, hands-on travel professional serves a vital role in helping travelers navigate all the uncertainties. A ‘can-do’ spirit is the Uniglobe DNA that will guide our company forward the next 40 years and beyond.”

