UNIJOS Alumni seek media support for varsity’s growth

The Plateau State chapter of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) Alumni Association has called on journalists in the state to support its drive towards ensuring the steady growth and development of the institution.

The state Chairman of the association, Gad Shamaki made the call in Jos during his visit to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Plateau State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). Shamaki, who was elected alongside other officials in December 2021, noted that the media has a huge role to play in projecting the activities of the association and university to the world.

He explained that the alumni association had put in place structures to ensure that the university is on the path of steady growth, particularly in its core mandate of providing qualitative university education and quality graduates.

“We know the powers that the media wield, especially in promoting justice, inclusiveness and good governance. We are here to basically solicit your support, cooperation and partnership so that we can succeed in our quest of placing our alma mater on the path of global reckoning and development,” the Chairman said.

Shamaki, who also added that the association had started engaging members of the university’s host communities to ensure the security of lives and property of students and members of staff, pointed out that the association would also collaborate with the various security agencies in that regard.

He said: “Over the years, the University of Jos has come under a series of threats, so we have started engaging stakeholders towards ensuring that students and members of staff of the institution are safe at all times. “We have started engaging members of the university’s host communities, tricycle riders, bus and taxi drivers that ply the university axis. This is to ensure that whenever there is breakdown of law and order in any part of Jos, the students and staff of the university would be safe.

