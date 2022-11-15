Education

Unijos ASUU calls for Ngige’s sack

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Musa Pam, Jos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos Branch has demand the immediate sacking of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige insisting he is not qualified to serve as a minister.

According to ASUU, Ngige has destroyed the education system in the country.

Chairman of ASUU Unijos, Associate Professor Lazarus Maigoro, while briefing journalists during a protest Congress Meeting on Tuesday, which held at the ASUU Secretariat Unijos, said they are out to register their concern on the deliberate attempt by Ngige to destroy public universities.

According to him, Unijos ASUU will mobilise funds and sponsor the minister to go and learn labour laws and negotiation strategies, as well as labour relations.

 

Reporter

