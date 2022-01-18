UNIJOS dept donates books to community

Musa Pam JOS

To enhance the reading culture and habit of students of Anaguta community, the host community of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, the Department of English has donated textbooks and other reading materials to the community.

The textbooks in various subject areas were presented by the Head of Department, Prof. Jeff Doki to the Ujah Anaguta and Chairman Jos North Traditional Council, His Royal Highness Johnson Magaji at his palace in Jos.

While presenting the books to the monarch, Doki, who reiterated that the gesture was part of the institution’s community service and engagement, however, noted that the book donation was aimed at promoting reading culture, particularly among the younger ones in the community.

The don also added that this would further cement the already existing cordial relationship between the university and its host community. “It is important that we change the perception that community service or engagement is a philanthropic or charitable activity.

Rather, community engagement is an activity of reciprocity which respects the fact that knowledge exists both in the university and in the community as well,” he said.

According to the don, it is the conviction of the Department that if the university is capable of enhancing fruitful engagement with the community, the university’s reputation would be significantly improved.

Doki stressed: “It is against this backdrop that the Department of English of the University of Jos finds it necessary to present these volumes of books to the Anaguta people so that you can distribute the same to secondary schools in the Anaguta community.

The books are made up of the two components of language and literature and they contain invaluable information on English studies.”

