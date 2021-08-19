UNIJOS SUG raises the alarm, as hoodlums kill another 100 level student

The University of Jos Students’ Union Government (SUG) has raised the alarm over the continuous killings of students of the school by hoodlums.

This alarm is coming following the killing again of a 100 level student of the university who was allegedly pulled out of a tricycle and stabbed to death around Bauchi Road in Jos North LGA of the state capital.

Our correspondent learnt that the student had boarded a tricycle from the permanent site of the university and was heading to the main campus, when he was pulled out and clubbed to death. As at the time of filing this report his remains were soaked in blood still at the scene of the heinous act.

Speaking while addressing journalists in Jos, the SUG President, Comrade Danladi Joshua Adankala said despite the development there was no known form of genuine commitment demonstrated by the government in addressing this ugly trend in the state.

According to him, they cried out but unfortunately it ended just on the walls of their social media account and platform because there are mere students whose lives mean nothing to the government.

