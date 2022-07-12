UNIJOS wins e-Health research grant for malaria

The effort of the management of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) to deepen the research profile of the institution has received a boost following the sum of 30,000 Euro awarded by the French Embassy in Nigeria as research grant for e-Health Research programme to be undertaken by the university. The research grant was presented to the university by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Madame Emmanuelle Blatmann during a ceremony held at the French Embassy in Abuja and attended by the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Mr. Sonny Echono and principal officers of the university. Other Nigerian universities that benefitted from the French Embassy’s research grants include the University of Ibadan (UI), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile- Ife and Bayero University, Kano (BUK), which were awarded 30,000 Euro each. A statement issued and signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications for the university, Abdullahi Abdullahi, said the former Vice- Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Hayward Mafuyai is the Principal Investigator for the UNIJOS Research Team, which will undertake research on “Web-Based Malaria Surveillance in Plateau State.” The research, he stated, would deploy a University of Jos developed Electronic Data Capture Software, called ‘EldaCap’ to collect Malaria Data on Case Management, Parasite Infection Rates, Anopheles Mosquitoes and their environment to be used in an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Algorithm and Machine Learning (ML) application to predict malaria trends in Plateau State. The statement further noted that the research would help provide evidenced data to guide the Plateau State Ministry of Health and Malaria Managers in their efforts to address the health risks posed by the disease and accelerate their Malaria elimination strategies. The data, which will be collected within the duration of 18 months, according to the university, would also be shared with the Federal Ministry of Health.

