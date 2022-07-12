UNIJOS wins e-Health research grant for malaria

The effort of the management of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) to deepen the research profile of the institution has received a boost following the sum of 30,000 Euro awarded by the French Embassy in Nigeria as research grant for e-Health Research programme to be undertaken by the university. The research grant was presented to the university by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Madame Emmanuelle Blatmann during a ceremony held at the French Embassy in Abuja and attended by the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Mr. Sonny Echono and principal officers of the university. Other Nigerian universities that benefitted from the French Embassy’s research grants include the University of Ibadan (UI), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile- Ife and Bayero University, Kano (BUK), which were awarded 30,000 Euro each. A statement issued and signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications for the university, Abdullahi Abdullahi, said the former Vice- Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Hayward Mafuyai is the Principal Investigator for the UNIJOS Research Team, which will undertake research on “Web-Based Malaria Surveillance in Plateau State.” The research, he stated, would deploy a University of Jos developed Electronic Data Capture Software, called ‘EldaCap’ to collect Malaria Data on Case Management, Parasite Infection Rates, Anopheles Mosquitoes and their environment to be used in an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Algorithm and Machine Learning (ML) application to predict malaria trends in Plateau State. The statement further noted that the research would help provide evidenced data to guide the Plateau State Ministry of Health and Malaria Managers in their efforts to address the health risks posed by the disease and accelerate their Malaria elimination strategies. The data, which will be collected within the duration of 18 months, according to the university, would also be shared with the Federal Ministry of Health.
Related Articles
Yabatech loses director to COVID, shuts hostel
Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) has announced the death of the College’s Director, Academic Planning Unit, Mr. M.A.O Omoighe, from COVID-19 complications. It also ordered all students to vacate the hotels latest Thursday, January 28, 2021. The medical centre was also shut for two weeks while those who may have had direct contacts with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why we established Japanese Language, Culture Centre at UNIABUJA -VC
The Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’allah, has said the establishment of a Japanese Language and Culture Institute at the university was primarily aimed at assisting Nigeria emulate Japan’s technology and scientific development. Na’allah made this known on Thursday in Abuja at the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) First Chair event with the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos Coordinator seeks support for NYSC Trust Fund
The Lagos State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Yetunde Baderinwa, has appealed to well-meaning and spirited Nigerians as well as corporate organisations to give maximum support to the NYSC Trust Fund, instituted by the scheme to fund corps members’ entrepreneurship drive and reduce unemployment among graduates in the country. She reiterated […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)