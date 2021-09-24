UNILAG, 3 other varsities win £1.9m research grant

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), two other universities in Africa and one in the United Kingdom have been awarded a research grant worth £1.9 million by the United Kingdom Research Institute (UKRI). The other universities are Makerere University Uganda and University of Sheffield, UK, who are to serve as collaborating institutions. The grant, which is for a three-year research project (2021-2023) and funded by the UKRI, under the UKRIGCRF ARUA Research Excellence Programme, is also for Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia.

The universities are expected to support in building research capacities at some other young participating African universities such as Hawassa in Ethiopia, Gulu in Uganda, as well as the University of Jos (UNIJOS). The Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, disclosed this in his address at a virtual/ physical National Inception Workshop of the Mi-gration, Urbanisation and Conflict in Africa (MUCA) Research Project yesterday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop, with the theme: Migration, Urbanisation and Conflict in Africa; Toward Peaceful Urban Futures (MUCA), was hosted by UNILAG’s Centre for Housing and Sustainable Development. Ogundipe, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research and Academics, Prof. Oluwole Familoni, said that the ARUA Centre of Excellence for Urbanisation and Habitable Cities had a mandate to scale up applied urban research and practice in Africa.

He said it was also to work toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). According to him, the research grant is one of six awarded under the UKRIGCRF African Universities Research Alliance (ARUA) Research Excellence programme.

He said it was also one of the several research projects targeted at UNILAG, in fostering stronger research and development partnerships for the actualisation of the SDGs. He said: “This workshop, in kicking off the research, seeks to co-create the sustainable pathway to peace in our cities with stakeholders such as ourselves, private practitioners, policy makers, international development agencies and others.

“Our faculty members are once again showing our strength and expertise in research and our capacity to collaborate effectively with other universities internationally, to jointly undertake ground-breaking multidisciplinary research aimed at improving our societies.” The keynote speaker, Prof. Isaac Albert, pioneer Dean, Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies, University of Ibadan, said there was an urgent need for universities across the continent to collaborate and step up efforts, in finding lasting solutions to all societal challenges. He said: “City managers are trained to manage problems but researchers have a better understanding on how to tackle most of these problems.

Prof. Timothy Nubi, Director, Centre for Housing and Sustainable Development in UNILAG, expressed joy over the research grant, noting that the development was a challenge to do more. Nubi said: “We are indeed very happy to be part of this. The grant is essentially to look into issues of migration, urbanisation and conflict in Africa.

“It is huge, most of our institutions in Africa have not up till now, recognised the importance of research and the connection into development. Prof. Taibat Lawanson, co-director of the centre, said the project would cover Nigerian cities such as Lagos, Lokoja and Jos. According to Lawanson, who is also a co-investigator and Project Lead, Nigeria, it also covers some cities in Ethiopia and Uganda, essentially to look at drivers of conflicts, particularly those caused by migration, driven by mega urbanisation, as in the case of Lagos. “We shall also look at the ones driven by industrialisation, as in the case of Hawassa in Ethiopia, and Lokoja, Obajana, in Nigeria, and that driven by perennial conflict as it is in the case of Jos, also in Nigeria,” he said.

