UNILAG: A varsity in a storm

CRISIS

Fifty-eight-year-old University of Lagos is in the storm over the removal of the Vice-Chancellor. But, while other critical stakeholders are condemning and challenging the Governing Council, the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council is insisting that he acted within the ambit of the law. KAYODE OLANREWAJU writes

Pro-Chancellor: Corruption in UNILAG has become cultural

Senate: Babalakin’s illegality won’t stand

Alumni: Status quo ante to be restored

Unions: VC’s position not vacant, sack a charade

There is disquiet at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) following the last Wednesday sack of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe by the Governing Council-led by Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).

The Vice-Chancellor was sacked during an emergency Council meeting, which took place at the National Universities Commission (NUC) Hall in Abuja. But, prior the removal of the Vice- Chancellor on Wednesday, the management led by Prof. Ogundipe and the Governing Council, led by Dr. Babalakin had been involved in a protracted face-off, which in the last two years had been threatening the peace and stability of the ivory tower. Since the sacking of the Vice-Chancellor last week, there has been uneasy calm on the campus, threatening the existence of the 58-year-old ivory tower.

This is as critical stakeholders within and outside the institution, particularly members of the university community, cried out to concerned authorities to condemn and challenge the action of the Babalakin-led Council, which they described as illegal and lawless.

But, despite the condemnation and hoax trailing the Council’s action, Babalakin on Friday while addressing a press conference at the MMA2 on his arrival from Abuja had insisted that the action of the Council did not only followed due process and legal, but that sack of Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor has come to stay.

According to him, the Vice-Chancellor was removed from office by the Governing Council at an emergency meeting of Council held in Abuja on Wednesday for gross misconduct, particularly over reckless mismanagement of the finances of the university. He, however, said that there was no crisis or stalemate in the university over the issue as the institution would only be strengthened and come out stronger.

“The termination of the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor was done in the interest of the students and university community,” he had insisted, adding that there is no crisis at UNILAG, but corruption that has become a cultural thing and which we want to stop.”

Babalakin said: “All the issues surrounding the sacking of the Vice-Chancellor was not personal but a way to make UNILAG a better brand globally. I found out that the problem about UNILAG is not paucity of funds, but that of misappropriation and financial recklessness on the part of the management-led by Ogundipe.

“Due process was followed in the removal of Ogundipe. After the Council Committee indicted the Vice-Chancellor, he wrote his defense in May and spoke for one hour. His sack was done in accordance with UNILAG extant law.”

Part of allegations levelled against Ogundipe, according to Babalakin, is that the Vice-Chancellor had been looting and misappropriating the university, forged documents during an interview for Director of Works in order to appoint his preferred candidate, who had twice been indicted by panels’ reports. Ogundipe, he added, was indicted in the investigation report for spending N49 million to renovate the Vice-Chancellor’s Lodge, while the Bursar also spent N41 million to renovate his official quarters without the approval of the Council.

“Ogundipe exceeded his power and authority recklessly,” Babalakin pointed out, saying that what is happening at UNILAG is not a crisis, but “what we have is a focal minority, who are benefitting from the corruption in UNILAG which has become cultural.”

But, lamenting Babalakin’s action, the University Senate, and the various staff unions, particularly ASUU, NASU, SSANU and NAAT, have jointly kicked against the removal of the Vice- Chancellor, while insisting that the Pro-Chancellor’s action is not known to the UNILAG Act on the sacking of principal officers of the university.

Giving the update on emergency Council meeting of August 12 in Abuja and the voting that took place to remove the Vice-Chancellor, a Senate Representative in Council, Prof. Afolabi Lesi, explained that 15 members attended the Council meeting physically and virtually, while two members were asked to leave (the Vice-Chancellor and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Development and Services) and the remaining 13 members with the opportunity to vote.

He added that even though Dr. Babalakin did not vote (as stated by him), 12 members were left to vote. On the voting pattern, Prof. Lesi recalled that six members had given information that they voted against the removal of the Vice-Chancellor.

They are Prof. Bola Oboh (Representative of Senate, UNILAG), Prof. Afolabi Lesi (Representative of Senate, UNILAG), Prof. Olukemi Odukoya (Representative of Senate, UNILAG), Dr. John Momoh (President, National Alumni of UNILAG), Prof. Ben Oghojafor (Deputy Vice-Chancellor, MS, UNILAG), and Prince Adetokunbo Adebanjo, the Representative of the Ministry of Education, who declared his vote openly, while a member, Prof. Eddy Omolehinwa (Representative of Senate, UNILAG) abstained from the voting process.

The don further said: “However, the very first vote message that Dr. Wale Babalakin read out as having received was one suspension.

From the recount so far, the suspension vote is from one of the following; Alhaji Hussain Ali (former Commissioner), Oluwarotimi Sodimu (Representative of Congregation, UNILAG), Dr. Saminu Dagari (Senior Lecturer of Chemistry, Federal University, Gashua), Dr. Bayo Adaralegbe (Babalakin’s Chamber), Rev. Yomi Kasali (Senior Pastor, Foundation of Truth Assembly).

Therefore, those remaining are four members, who voted for the removal of the Vice-Chancellor. “From the analysis of the voting pattern above, six persons voted that Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe should not be removed as the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, while four members voted for the removal of the Vice-Chancellor.”

Setting the tone for the rejection of the removal of the Vice-Chancellor, the University Senate, who alleged that they heard about the sack of Prof. Ogundipe on social media, on Thursday, August 13, summoned an emergency of Senate meeting which was attended by 91 professors, where they passed a vote of no confidence in the Council and its Chairman.

The Senate in a resolution signed by the Chairman, Senate Emergency Meeting, and former Dean, Faculty of Law, Prof. Chioma Agomo and other five members, said the action by the Council constituted violation of the Section 3(8), (9), (10) and (11) of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act, 2003 on the removal of the Vice-Chancellor of any Federal Universities in Nigeria.

The Senate, which insisted that due process was not followed in the purported sacking of the Vice- Chancellor, also expressed dismay that the organ was neither invited to participate in any Joint Committee of Council and Senate as required by law.

“The Senate, therefore, rejected the purported removal of the Vice-Chancellor, and reaffirmed its confidence in Prof. Ogundipe and declared him the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university,” Agomo added. Meanwhile, the Senate on Friday, August 14 sent a delegation led by Prof. Agomo and two other members to submit the resolutions of the Senate Emergency Meeting to the President and Visitor to the university at the Villa; the Minister of Education and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission.

The Senate, which also said they have lost confidence in the Council and its Chairman, regretted that rule of law was also trampled upon by the Council, and thus insisted that the purported removal of Prof. Ogundipe as Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG could not and would not stand. In view of this, the Senate called on the government to restore the status quo ante pending proper investigation into the allegations following due process. She added: “We are sad about the unfolding event at UNILAG.

We are not saying that the Council cannot remove the Vice-Chancellor, but what we are saying is that due process and rule of law must be followed. There is no justice in the Council’s action and we are not begging the issue. We are not also saying that the Vice-Chancellor could not be investigated, but this process lacked due process and cannot stand.

“Based on this we have confidence in the leadership of Prof. Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, but the Senate has lost confidence in the Councilled by Babalakin.”

On the appointment of Prof. Omololu Soyombo as Acting Vice- Chancellor, who said he had resumed office since his appointment took immediate effect, the Senate has also rejected and kicked against his appointment. “The law did not provide for that in the system, because the Senate has to recommend the appointment of Acting Vice-Chancellor to the Council and the Senate has not done that in this instance. So, this is an aberration and cannot stand,” the Senate said.

According to Agomo, it is UNILAG today and it could be the turn of other universities tomorrow if this illegality, injustice and shenanigans should be allowed to stay.

Meanwhile, the Alumni Association of the University of Lagos, in a resolution signed by the President (Worldwide), Dr. John Momoh, after its emergency meeting held on Friday, August 14, however, counseled the Governing Council that the status quo ante the Council meeting of Wednesday, August 12, be restored, while the Alumni continues with its efforts at ensuring that lasting peace and harmony reign on campus between the Council and the university management in particular, and all sections of the university community in general, including the Senate, staff, students, and all associations, particularly ASUU, NASU, SSANU, NAAT, among others stakeholders.

The alumni association in the communique said: “We deliberated on the ongoing imbroglio at the university leading to the decision of the university Governing Council to remove the Vice-Chancellor on Wednesday, August 12, 2020; and resolved as follows: Without prejudice to the general powers of the university Governing Council to appoint and remove a Vice-Chancellor under the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003 (No. 1, 2007), and without apportioning any blame to either the Governing Council or the Vice-Chancellor, the University of Lagos Alumni Association is of the view that before the Council can exercise such powers, it must follow due process, particularly as mandatorily provided under Section 3(8), (9) and (10) of the Act in the removal of the Vice-Chancellor and Section 3(13) in the appointment of an acting Vice- Chancellor.

Momoh, who recalled all the alumni associations’ assiduous efforts in the past two years to bring about an amicable resolution of the misunderstandings between the Council and the university management, promised all and sundry that the association would not relent in its efforts at mediation.

Piqued by the development, all the staff associations in the university, including ASUU, SSANU, NAUS and NAAT on Thursday, August 13, held a solidarity rally in support of the embattled Vice-Chancellor, where thy expressed their disenchantment over what they described as illegality in removal of the Vice-Chancellor. In their joint emergency meeting, tagged: “Joint Condemnation of the Dr. Wale Babalakin-led Council of UNILAG for its unjust, ungodly and illegal removal of the university Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe,” the unions expressed surprise that a Council, chaired by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria could violently and most lawlessly violate the law of the university in the removal of the Vice-Chancellor.

Part of the communique stated: “The staff unions of UNILAG hereby condemn in its totality the purported removal of our vice- Chancellor as illegal, vexatious, unjust, vindictive and tantamount to jungle justice. We, therefore, affirm our absolute confidence in the leadership of Prof. Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG.

Therefore, the position of Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG is not vacant.” In the resolution signed by Dr. Dele Ashiru (ASUU), Olusola Sowumi (SSANU), Ajibade Kehinde (NASU), Sulyman Lawal (NAAT), Tunde Aderibigbe (NASU-CMUL, Idi-Araba) and Ayo Ali (SSANUCMUL, Idi-Araba) respectively, the unions called on the Minister of Education and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission to stop the charade and lawlessness being perpetrated by the Dr. Babalakin-led Council, given its potential for creating disharmony and industrial instability in the university.

The unions, however, assured members of the university to be calm and go about their lawful businesses, while they expressed optimism that the Federal Government would stop the illegality in the interest of the rule of law and justice without further delay.

Meanwhile, the procedures for removal of Vice-Chancellor as clearly spelt out in the University (Amendment) Acts 2003 provide that when the proposal for the removal of the Vice-Chancellor is made, the Council shall constitute a Joint Committee of Council and Senate, consisting of three members of the Council, one of whom shall be the Chairman of the committee, and two members of the Senate. It also states: “Provided that where the ground for removal is infirmity of the body or mind, the Council shall seek appropriate medical opinion.

The Committee shall conduct investigation into the allegations made against the Vice- Chancellor and shall report its findings to the Council; the Council may where the allegations are proved, remove the Vice-Chancellor or apply any other disciplinary action it may deem fit and notify the Visitor accordingly provided that a Vice- Chancellor who is removed shall have right of appeal to the Visitor.

There shall be no Sole Administration in any Nigerian University.” But, the stakeholders argued that where is due process and rule of law if none of these provisions were obeyed by the Council, which claimed that due process was followed.

The embattled Vice-Chancellor since assumption of office in November 12, 2017 was said to have consolidated on the developmental stride and transformed the university as a centre of academic excellence in the last three years, and attracted over N10 billion in grants to the university. Some of Ogundipe’s administration achievements include among numerous others, the enhancement of Research and Development profile of the institution by leveraging on the excellence of all the academic to attract about N4 billion in research grants to the institution; while over 40 proposal from the university were shortlisted to submit full papers to TETFund in the 2019 National Research Fund grant.

In his administration’s score card as contained in the 2019 report, the university was able to attracted five Centres of Excellence into the university, which include the ARUA Centre of Excellence for Urbanisation and Habitable Cities with a grant of £600,000.00; ARUA Centre of Excellence for Unemployment and Skills Development with another grant of £600,000.00; the Africa Centre of Excellence (ACE) for Drug Research, Herbal Medicine Development and Regulatory Science (ACEDRHMDRS) with $6,000,000.00; and hosting of the Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement, funded by the World Bank with the sum of $11,000,000.00.

To further strengthen academic and research activities in the university his administration also attracted equipment from various organisations such as a $200,000 laboratory equipment from Seeding Labs, U.S.A to Centre for Biodiversity Conservation and Ecosystem Management (CEBCEM); 110 laptops and 100 tablets donated by Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) to CITS; Real Time PCR that worth €22,000.00 from the German Ministry of Education for the Genomics Group; equipment from TI International Delaware U.S.A facilitated by Muyiwa Familoni (an alumnus) with total worth of $60,000.00, among others.Section 3(8), (9), (10) and (11) of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act, 2003 on the removal of the Vice-Chancellor of any Federal Universities in Nigeria.

The Senate, which insisted that due process was not followed in the purported sacking of the Vice- Chancellor, also expressed dismay that the organ was neither invited to participate in any Joint Committee of Council and Senate as required by law. “The Senate, therefore, rejected the purported removal of the Vice-Chancellor, and reaffirmed its confidence in Prof. Ogundipe and declared him the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university,” Agomo added.

Meanwhile, the Senate on Friday, August 14 sent a delegation led by Prof. Agomo and two other members to submit the resolutions of the Senate Emergency Meeting to the President and Visitor to the university at the Villa; the Minister of Education and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission.

The Senate, which also said they have lost confidence in the Council and its Chairman, regretted that rule of law was also trampled upon by the Council, and thus insisted that the purported removal of Prof. Ogundipe as Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG could not and would not stand. In view of this, the Senate called on the government to restore the status quo ante pending proper investigation into the allegations following due process. She added: “We are sad about the unfolding event at UNILAG. We are not saying that the Council cannot remove the Vice-Chancellor, but what we are saying is that due process and rule of law must be followed.

There is no justice in the Council’s action and we are not begging the issue. We are not also saying that the Vice-Chancellor could not be investigated, but this process lacked due process and cannot stand. “Based on this we have confidence in the leadership of Prof. Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, but the Senate has lost confidence in the Councilled by Babalakin.”

On the appointment of Prof. Omololu Soyombo as Acting Vice- Chancellor, who said he had resumed office since his appointment took immediate effect, the Senate has also rejected and kicked against his appointment. “The law did not provide for that in the system, because the Senate has to recommend the appointment of Acting Vice-Chancellor to the Council and the Senate has not done that in this instance.

So, this is an aberration and cannot stand,” the Senate said.

According to Agomo, it is UNILAG today and it could be the turn of other universities tomorrow if this illegality, injustice and shenanigans should be allowed to stay. Meanwhile, the Alumni Association of the University of Lagos, in a resolution signed by the President (Worldwide), Dr. John Momoh, after its emergency meeting held on Friday, August 14, however, counseled the Governing Council that the status quo ante the Council meeting of Wednesday, August 12, be restored, while the Alumni continues with its efforts at ensuring that lasting peace and harmony reign on campus between the Council and the university management in particular, and all sections of the university community in general, including the Senate, staff, students, and all associations, particularly ASUU, NASU, SSANU, NAAT, among others stakeholders.

The alumni association in the communique said: “We deliberated on the ongoing imbroglio at the university leading to the decision of the university Governing Council to remove the Vice-Chancellor on Wednesday, August 12, 2020; and resolved as follows: Without prejudice to the general powers of the university Governing Council to appoint and remove a Vice-Chancellor under the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003 (No. 1, 2007), and without apportioning any blame to either the Governing Council or the Vice-Chancellor, the University of Lagos Alumni Association is of the view that before the Council can exercise such powers, it must follow due process, particularly as mandatorily provided under Section 3(8), (9) and (10) of the Act in the removal of the Vice-Chancellor and Section 3(13) in the appointment of an acting Vice- Chancellor.

Momoh, who recalled all the alumni associations’ assiduous efforts in the past two years to bring about an amicable resolution of the misunderstandings between the Council and the university management, promised all and sundry that the association would not relent in its efforts at mediation.

Piqued by the development, all the staff associations in the university, including ASUU, SSANU, NAUS and NAAT on Thursday, August 13, held a solidarity rally in support of the embattled Vice-Chancellor, where thy expressed their disenchantment over what they described as illegality in removal of the Vice-Chancellor.

In their joint emergency meeting, tagged: “Joint Condemnation of the Dr. Wale Babalakin-led Council of UNILAG for its unjust, ungodly and illegal removal of the university Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe,” the unions expressed surprise that a Council, chaired by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria could violently and most lawlessly violate the law of the university in the removal of the Vice-Chancellor. Part of the communique stated: “The staff unions of UNILAG hereby condemn in its totality the purported removal of our vice- Chancellor as illegal, vexatious, unjust, vindictive and tantamount to jungle justice. We, therefore, affirm our absolute confidence in the leadership of Prof. Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG.

Therefore, the position of Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG is not vacant.” In the resolution signed by Dr. Dele Ashiru (ASUU), Olusola Sowumi (SSANU), Ajibade Kehinde (NASU), Sulyman Lawal (NAAT), Tunde Aderibigbe (NASU-CMUL, Idi-Araba) and Ayo Ali (SSANUCMUL, Idi-Araba) respectively, the unions called on the Minister of Education and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission to stop the charade and lawlessness being perpetrated by the Dr. Babalakin-led Council, given its potential for creating disharmony and industrial instability in the university.

The unions, however, assured members of the university to be calm and go about their lawful businesses, while they expressed optimism that the Federal Government would stop the illegality in the interest of the rule of law and justice without further delay.

Meanwhile, the procedures for removal of Vice-Chancellor as clearly spelt out in the University (Amendment) Acts 2003 provide that when the proposal for the removal of the Vice-Chancellor is made, the Council shall constitute a Joint Committee of Council and Senate, consisting of three members of the Council, one of whom shall be the Chairman of the committee, and two members of the Senate. It also states: “Provided that where the ground for removal is infirmity of the body or mind, the Council shall seek appropriate medical opinion.

The Committee shall conduct investigation into the allegations made against the Vice- Chancellor and shall report its findings to the Council; the Council may where the allegations are proved, remove the Vice-Chancellor or apply any other disciplinary action it may deem fit and notify the Visitor accordingly provided that a Vice- Chancellor who is removed shall have right of appeal to the Visitor.

There shall be no Sole Administration in any Nigerian University.” But, the stakeholders argued that where is due process and rule of law if none of these provisions were obeyed by the Council, which claimed that due process was followed.

The embattled Vice-Chancellor since assumption of office in November 12, 2017 was said to have consolidated on the developmental stride and transformed the university as a centre of academic excellence in the last three years, and attracted over N10 billion in grants to the university.

Some of Ogundipe’s administration achievements include among numerous others, the enhancement of Research and Development profile of the institution by leveraging on the excellence of all the academic to attract about N4 billion in research grants to the institution; while over 40 proposal from the university were shortlisted to submit full papers to TETFund in the 2019 National Research Fund grant. In his administration’s score card as contained in the 2019 report, the university was able to attracted five Centres of Excellence into the university, which include the ARUA Centre of Excellence for Urbanisation and Habitable Cities with a grant of £600,000.00; ARUA Centre of Excellence for Unemployment and Skills Development with another grant of £600,000.00; the Africa Centre of Excellence (ACE) for Drug Research, Herbal Medicine Development and Regulatory Science (ACEDRHMDRS) with $6,000,000.00; and hosting of the Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement, funded by the World Bank with the sum of $11,000,000.00.

To further strengthen academic and research activities in the university his administration also attracted equipment from various organisations such as a $200,000 laboratory equipment from Seeding Labs, U.S.A to Centre for Biodiversity Conservation and Ecosystem Management (CEBCEM); 110 laptops and 100 tablets donated by Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) to CITS; Real Time PCR that worth €22,000.00 from the German Ministry of Education for the Genomics Group; equipment from TI International Delaware U.S.A facilitated by Muyiwa Familoni (an alumnus) with total worth of $60,000.00, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...