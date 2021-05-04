News

UNILAG Alumni backs ICPC in fight against corruption

University of Lagos Alumni Association, Federal Capital Territory Branch has expressed its unabridged support to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over its fight against corruption in the country.

 

The Chairman of the FCT Branch of UNILAG Alumni Association, Mr. AliuAkoshile, stated this when he led a delegation of new executive commit    tee members of the Association on a courtesy visit to the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN. Akoshile stressed the need for the public and private sectors as well as the executive and legislature to jointly support the ICPC to eradicate corruption in the country.

 

“Corruption is a menace we have to collectively deal with the ICPC fight in the country. Personal businesses and the country can  painsnot survive in the midst of corruption. In fact, the current challenges being faced by the country in the various sectors of the economy are not unconnected with corruption.”

