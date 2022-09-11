UNILAG Alumni building gutted by fire

The Alumni Association Building at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka was on Sunday gutted by fire.

The incident, which happened in the morning, was confirmed in a statement issued by the university’s Communication Unit.

The institution’s spokesperson, Mrs Joke Alaga-Ibraheem said in the statement issued on the cause of the fire that the cause or causes of the inferno is still unknown.

According to the statement, the fire started around 10a.m and was effectively put out some minutes after by the university’s fire fighters.

It said that it was the security operatives at the location that detected the fire and quickly alerted officers of the school fire service, who she said swiftly responded to the incident.

The statement reads in part: “The fire incident which occurred at the UNILAG Alumni Building at 10am on Sunday, September 11, 2022 has been effectively put out.

“The fire was swiftly checked by officers of the Fire Service, after it was detected by security operatives at the location. This prompt response prevented any further damage to the building.

“The affected area has been cordoned off for investigation.

“Members of the university community and general public are hereby assured that no fatality was recorded, and the situation is fully under control.”

