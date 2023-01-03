UNILAG alumni pledges to support varsity

…as association elects new NEC

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Alumni Association has reiterated its commitment to assist the university authorities towards building on the institution’s clear and rich history in order to make UNILAG serve as a national and global model.

This is as the association also pledged its readiness to assist the university administration by serving as the bridge builder between the town and gown. The newly elected President (Worldwide), Mr. IfeOluwa Oyedele, an engineer, who will steer the ship of the association for the next two years, declared this in his inaugural speech shortly after his election.

Oyedele, who replaced Dr. John Momoh, the Founder of Channels Television, whose tenure has expired, was elected the President (Worldwide) at a keenly contested e-voting election that took place on December 18, 2022, during the association’s 2021

Annual General Meeting (AGM21), which was held in Ikeja, Lagos. The election, which was superintended by the Chairman, Electoral Committee, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, said that the electronic voting system was adopted in order to ensure that eligible voters, who could not participate in a physical voting exercise, were not disenfranchised.

Olawale-Cole, who is also a past President of the association expressed delight that the election was free and fair, noting that the exercise was devoid of any complaint. The elected officers include Dr. Bala Yesufu (1st National Vice President), Lady Azuka Azinge (2nd National Vice President), Mr Adebisi Ogundipe (National Secretary) and Mr. Otobong Matthew (Assistant National Secretary), Mrs. Funmi Falobi (National Publicity Secretary), Mr. Francis Shonubi (National Social Secretary), and Mr Soni Oghenegare Bobi (National Legal Adviser).

Others are Mr. Rasul Taiwo (National Financial Secretary), Mr. Harris Alade (Treasurer) and Mr. Owoeye Abayomi (National Internal Auditor); while the Ex- Officio are Prof. Khalid Adekoya, Mr. Lekan Ajisafe, Mr. Olumide Akinola and Dr. Abdul Gbadamosi. The President Worldwide, Oyedele, assured that the new National Executive Committee under his leadership would build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessors and work assiduously to sustain the members’ confidence and support.

He said: “We will remain your servants by serving with loyalty, dedication and humility to the highest level of integrity. We will defend the Constitution, Ethos and Ethics of the association. “And, by so doing, we will build an enduring legacy with the help and collaboration of all critical stakeholders. In this regard, we will strive to continue with the execution of all projects conceived by the previous administration.”

While stating that the vision of the university combines the best of undergraduate education with a strong compliment of distinguished graduate programmes that aimed at meeting strategic, national and global needs, Oloyede said: “We must assist the university authority to build on this clear and rich history in order to make UNILAG serve as a national and global model.

This vision is not that of an isolated ivory tower, but rather of an institution that is fully engaged with innovative ideas as well as the forces and vicissitudes of a highly globalised world.” He, however, lauded his immediate past predecessor, Dr Momoh, for the indelible contributions of his administration, even as he commended him and other past Presidents, officers and elders of the association for the attainment of the lofty heights which the University of Lagos Alumni Association has been raised to.

Oloyede added: “As I receive the mantle of leadership of UNILAG Alumni Worldwide, the vision of its founders challenged me to work together with my fellow alumni in strict adherence to its motto, which is: In Deed and in Truth.” “On behalf of my colleagues, in whom you have reposed your collective trust, I pledge that our administration shall focus on our people and the institution. We shall operate an open door policy with a seamless information flow aimed at ensuring robust and constant engagement with all our stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, he further pledged that the new administration would continue in the tradition of transparency and accountability laid by its predecessors.

While assuring that the administration would be focused on its set goals and objectives, he further promised to provide a conducive atmosphere for reconciliation, healing and unity so that together the aims and objectives of the association could be achieved.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...