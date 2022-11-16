News

UNILAG: ASUU, CSOs, students protest FG’s payment of half salary to lecturers

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Against the backdrop of the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy invoked by the Federal Government on Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) resulting in payment of half salary to lecturers, University of Lagos (UNILAG) students and some civil society groups yesterday in Lagos joined the academic staff to protest the government’s implementation of the policy in public universities.

This was as they insisted that they could no longer fold hands and watch the political ruling class to kill public university education “as the government had done to primary and secondary education in the country.” The protesters as early as 8.30am assembled at the Julius Berger Auditorium near the University Senate Building, Akoka main campus of the institution, where they moved round the campus and then to the main gate chanting solidarity songs.

 

Our Reporters

