UNILAG: Babalakin loses out as Buhari reinstates Ogundipe as VC

… orders dissolution of varsity’s governing council

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate reinstatement of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos. Buhari further approved the report of the special visitation panel to the University of Lagos, and has ordered immediate dissolution of the Governing Council of the University headed by Dr. Wale Babalakin.

These were contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Bem Goong, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja. Buhari, according to the statement, noted that Ogundipe was not granted an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which he was removed from office. The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Visitor to the University of Lagos has approved the Report of the Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos.

“The highlights of the findings and recommendations approved by Mr. President are as follows: The removal of Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe as the Vice Chancellor did not follow due process. “The Vice Chancellor was not granted an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based. He should accordingly be re-instated. “All allegations made against the Vice Chancellor and the management of the University before and after the Constitution of the Special Visitation Panel should be referred to regular Visitation Panel for thorough investigation and necessary recommendations.

“The process adopted by the Council in the appointment of Professor Omololu Soyombo as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University was inconsistent with the provisions of the Law relating to the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor.

“The Governing Council should be dissolved. “Mr. President, after careful review of the report has approved all the recommendations of the Panel. Accordingly, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe is hereby reinstated as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos. “The Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Chaired by Dr. B. O. Babalakin, is hereby dissolved. “Mr. President hopes these steps will bring peace, stability, focus and direction to the University.”

