UNILAG crisis: Another governing council member resigns

Hours after the resignation of Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN) as Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), another member of the Governing Council of the institution, Prof. Bayo Adaralegbe, has tendered his resignation. The resignation letter dated September 18, 2020 entitled: ‘Resignation from the Governing Council of UNILAG,” was addressed to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Adaralegbe had alleged that a former VC of UNILAG, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, threatened to beat him up for refusing to falsify results during an interview session for the position of Director of Works.

“Prof. Toyin Ogundipe threatened to beat me up during an interview session for the position of Director of Works because I resisted his attempt to falsify interview results,” Adaralegbe alleged. According to him, his continued stay on the Governing Council of UNILAG, would be “a serious dishonor and desecration” of the memory of his father, Prof. Adeniji Adaralegbe “one (if not the very first) of the first set First Class holders of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, former Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Ife and Special Adviser to Prof. Aliu Babatunde Fafunwa, Honourable Minister Federal Ministry of Education.”

The letter reads, “I wish to inform you of my resignation from the governing Council of the University of Lagos with immediate effect. I was inaugurated along with other Federal government appointees on April 6, 2017. In that period, Dr. Babalakin provided very strong moral leadership as Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council.

“He kept scrupulously to the promise he made at our maiden Council meeting not to bid for, or be awarded contracts from the University. “He actually did more. By December 2019 he had poured approximately N100 million of his own personal resources on different endeavours in the University.

“At the time this situation arose, he was in the process of transferring to the University (at no cost to it) 40 hectares of land he owned in Ogudu, Lagos to address its staff housing problems. “Those of us Federal Government appointees followed his strong moral leadership. Aside a Samsung Telephone set, an Ipad device and the sum of N60,000.00 as sitting allowance per meeting, I did not in any way benefit materially, directly or through third parties from UNILAG, certainly a rarity by today’s Nigerian standard (unless of course one wants to add the admission of a few candidates that I requested from the University management).

