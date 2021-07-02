UNILAG crisis: Babalakin engaged in illegality, says VC

For the first time after his reinstatement, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, on Wednesday while reacting to the crisis that rocked the university in the last two years, said that one of the major developments that had happened to the university is the dissolution of the Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN)- led Governing Council as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council and the appointment of a new Council Chair, Senator Lanre Tejuosho. This was as he said that peace, stability and calmness had since returned to the university campus after the sack or dissolution of the Babalakin- led council. According to the vicechancellor, during Babalakin’s period the university was almost grounded as the institution was stifled of funds, budget was not approved and the general administration of the university reached its lowest ebb, as nothing was moving in the operations of UNILAG.

He said the then prochancellor arrogated to himself powers that were vested in the Council and Senate of the university by engaging in the illegality of removing the vice-chancellor, citing a non-existing law and making mockery of himself on national television. “How a senior advocate of Nigeria would descend so low remains a source of wonder to right thinking people globally,” Ogundipe said.

