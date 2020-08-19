News

UNILAG crisis: Constitute special visitation panel, ASUU tells Buhari

Following the purported removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a special visitation panel to look into the immediate and remote causes of the removal. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, who said the Union was opposed to the sack of Ogundipe by the Wale Babalakin-ledgoverning council, expressed shock that the Vice Chancellor’s removal did not follow due process even though Ogundipe might not be a saint.

In his words: “The national leadership of ASUU received the news of the purported removal of the vice chancellor of the University of Lagos by thegoverning councilchaired by Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN) with absolute shock and total disappointment. “We are shocked not because we regard Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as a saint but forthefactthatallavailableevidenceindicatesthathewasnot taken through the due process.

“Inspiteof Dr. Babalakin’s spirited efforts to defend the indefensible, it is now clear to all and sundry that there is moretothestorycomingfrom the senior member of the bar. “ASUU fully supports UNILAG Senate’s rejection of WaleBabalakin-ledgoverning council’s ill-informed decision to remove the vice-chancellor.”

