UNILAG crisis: FG orders Babalakin, Ogundipe to step aside

Owing to the crisis rocking the University of Lagos, the Federal Government last night directed the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Dr. Wale Babalakin, and the embattled Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, to recuse themselves from official duties immediately. The information was announced in a press state ment signed by the spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, noting that the duo should step aside pending the outcome of investigation by a visitation panel, set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, to look into the crisis rocking the ivory tower.

This is coming as Ogundipe dropped a lawsuit filed at the National Industrial Court to challenge his sacking by the varsity’s Governing Council. The suit, marked NICN/LA/278/2020, had as defendants: UNILAG; the varsity’s Council; its Senate; Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN); Registrar, Oladejo Azeez; and Prof. Theophilus Soyombo, who was appointed acting VC in the wake of Ogundipe’s controversial sacking. Ogundipe had filed an ex parte application, which was pending for hearing before the court.

But his lawyers, Messrs Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) approached the court on Friday with an application to discontinue the case. The Notice of Discontinuance, filed pursuant to Order 61(1)(1) of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (Civil Procedure) 2017, simply read, “Take Notice that the claimant doth hereby wholly discontinue this suit against the 1st-6th defendants.”

However, in a statement, titled, “Court did not refuse Prof. Ogundipe’s case,” Adegboruwa explained that the embattled VC took the decision to drop the suit “upon detailed consultation with all stakeholders and his supporters in and outside the University.” Adegboruwa said, “Prof. Ogundipe directed his lawyers to file a notice of discontinuance of the suit and this has been done on August 21, 2020. “This is to defer to the authority of the President as the Visitor of the University as Prof. Ogundipe has enough time to challenge his purported removal.

Like this: Like Loading...