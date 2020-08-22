News Top Stories

UNILAG crisis: FG orders Babalakin, Ogundipe to step aside

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Owing to the crisis rocking the University of Lagos, the Federal Government last night directed the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Dr. Wale Babalakin, and the embattled Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, to recuse themselves from official duties immediately. The information was announced in a press state ment signed by the spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, noting that the duo should step aside pending the outcome of investigation by a visitation panel, set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, to look into the crisis rocking the ivory tower.

This is coming as Ogundipe dropped a lawsuit filed at the National Industrial Court to challenge his sacking by the varsity’s Governing Council. The suit, marked NICN/LA/278/2020, had as defendants: UNILAG; the varsity’s Council; its Senate; Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN); Registrar, Oladejo Azeez; and Prof. Theophilus Soyombo, who was appointed acting VC in the wake of Ogundipe’s controversial sacking. Ogundipe had filed an ex parte application, which was pending for hearing before the court.

But his lawyers, Messrs Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) approached the court on Friday with an application to discontinue the case. The Notice of Discontinuance, filed pursuant to Order 61(1)(1) of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (Civil Procedure) 2017, simply read, “Take Notice that the claimant doth hereby wholly discontinue this suit against the 1st-6th defendants.”

However, in a statement, titled, “Court did not refuse Prof. Ogundipe’s case,” Adegboruwa explained that the embattled VC took the decision to drop the suit “upon detailed consultation with all stakeholders and his supporters in and outside the University.” Adegboruwa said, “Prof. Ogundipe directed his lawyers to file a notice of discontinuance of the suit and this has been done on August 21, 2020. “This is to defer to the authority of the President as the Visitor of the University as Prof. Ogundipe has enough time to challenge his purported removal.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo community visits monarch over Ologbo crisis

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

Okhaigele leaders of Sapele community in Benin-City, Edo State, have paid a courtesy visit to the Enogie of Ologbo Dukedom, His Royal Highness Owenvbuigie Jason Akenzua, over the activities of hoodlums in the oil-rich Ologbo community. This is sequel to the ongoing trials in a Benin High Court over kidnapping and murder of Sunny Etchie, […]
News

Presidency dissociates Buhari from Daura’s views on rotational presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Presidency has dissociated President Muhammadu Buhari from the views expressed by his nephew, Malam Mamman Daura, on rotation of the position of the nation’s president between the Northern and Southern parts of the country. Last week Daura was reported to have called for the abolition of rotational presidency asking for prioritization of merit in […]
News

Biden expected to announce presidential running mate this week

Posted on Author Reporter

  Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has interviewed the finalists to be his running mate and his campaign is readying to announce his choice as soon as this week, a person familiar with the process told Reuters. Biden and his potential vice president will formally accept the party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention, scheduled […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: