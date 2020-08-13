Education

UNILAG crisis: Present challenge, opportunity to attain higher level – Prof Ogundipe

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Insists he is still the VC

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the embattled Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, has again rejected his removal as the university’s head by its Governing Council.
He described his present predicament as an opportunity to attain a higher level.
The university’s Governing Council led by its Chairman, Wale Babalakin, had on Wednesday in Abuja presided over the removal of Ogundipe as VC, while later naming Prof Omololu Soyombo as the Acting VC.
However, addressing some staff of UNILAG on Thursday inside the institution’s campus in Akoka, Ogundipe said that he was not moved by the whole crisis as he remains committed to the development of the school.
“I have dedicated most of my life for this university, as Head of unit, as Head of Department, as Dean of Post Graduate School, as Director of Academic Planning, as Deputy Vice Chancellor.
“I have dedicated my life and will be dedicating my life to the movement of this university to a higher level.
“Let us maintain peace. I see it as a point for moving me upward, I see it as a challenge that will throw me to a higher level. And every one of us will not miss our own opportunity,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

‘We’ve commenced campaign against rape, sexual abuse’

Posted on Author ADEWUMI ADEMIJU

Famuyibo Oluwasegun, a sophomore of the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Science, University of Ibadan (UI) and one of the 10 candidates vying for the president of NANS speaks with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU about his plans to lift up students’ unionism, wave of rape and sexual abuse, strategies to tackle the challenges facing Nigerian students […]
Education

OGITECH Rector counsels female engineering undergraduates

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

The Rector of Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, Engr. Olufunke Akinkurolere, has admonished female undergraduates studying engineering in tertiary institutions not to give up on their dreams.   Akinkurolere noted that with self-confidence, barriers that often deter women from rising to the top in the profession would be eliminated.     She spoke […]
Education

Sexual Harassment Bill is against male lecturers, says ASUU President

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Biodun Ogunyemi has said the recently passed bill on sexual harassmen by the Senate is targeted at male university lecturers He added that the bill also labels university lecturers as criminals and potential criminals. Prof. Ogunyemi stated this at the weekend during a townhall […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: