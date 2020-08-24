Unilag crisis: SSANU writes Buhari, demands due process, fairness

…says President’s directive’ll deepen crisis

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), on Monday berated President Muhammadu Buhari for issuing directives that would further deepen the ongoing crisis at the University of Lagos.

As visitor to the university, President Buhari had on Friday suspended the Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe from office, directed Senate of the university urgently appoint an Acting Vice-Chancellor and constituted a Visitation Panel to look into the crisis and submit its report within two weeks.

But SSANU in a letter addressed to President Buhari sighted by newsmen on Monday in Abuja, criticised the directives for being bias and failing to respect and follow due process especially in the suspension of Babalakin and appointment of an Acting Vice Chancellor.

The letter signed by President of SSANU, Comrade Samson Ugwoke, raised concerns that the composition of the visitation panel with a preponderance of Professors was an indication decisions of the Panel would be tampered with by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), in a bid to protect one of their own

