UNILAG dons to deliver 2nd Awode lecture

University of Lagos (UNILAG) lecturer and Dean, Faculty of Management Science, Prof. Owolabi Kuye and another don, Prof. Abimbola Sowemimo, are to deliver the Second Dickson Adekunle Awode Memorial Lecture.

 

The theme of the lecture is: “The Church, Society and Nation Building.”

The sub-theme: “Using Religion Towards Counseling for Good Citizenship” will be delivered by Prof Kuye; while Prof. Sowemimo of the Youth Fellowship of Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Surulere District, Lagos is to deliver the other sub-theme on “Women and Leadership in Nigeria: Examining the Biblical Approach.”

 

The lecture, billed to hold on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Main Auditorium of the Divine Blessing Cathedral, No 2, C & S Street, Joke Ayo Bus Stop, AIT Road, Alagbado, Lagos, is expected to be chaired by Special Apostle (Prophet) Daniel Adesanya, Chairman of C&S Movement Church, Palace of Grace District Headquarters, Ifo in Ogun State.

 

The lecture, according to the organisers, will be held via Zoom platform, as only few    guests will be allowed to be physically present in line with COVID- 19 protocols as espoused by the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

 

A statement signed by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, manufacturers of Finecoat and Shield Paints, Dr. Aderemi Awode (on behalf of the family) and Dr. Sola Opadere, for the Organising Committee, further noted that the annual lecture series was instituted in memory of the Late Special Apostle Dickson Awode, the Chairman of Victory District, C&S Movement Church, Ikorodu, who died on December 18, 2018.

 

According to Awode, the annual lecture series was instituted a year ago as part of contributions to knowledge and stimulate intellectual discourse towards positioning the C&S Movement Church in particular, and Christendom in general for the second coming of Lord Jesus Christ.

 

“The lecture is part of activities lined up to thank God for His enduring mercies over the family, as well as appreciate Him for the good legacies of our patriarch and generate an atmosphere of intellectual discourse towards positioning our church for the second coming of Jesus Christ,” the statement added.

