UNILAG driver bags life imprisonment for defiling 4-year-old pupil

Abiodun Matthew, a 39-yearold driver with the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Women Society School, was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court for defiling a four year old pupil. The driver was convicted by Justice Abiola Soladoye on the charge of sexual assault by penetration. According to Justice Soladoye, the prosecution, who had presented four witnesses in the trial, proved its case against the convict beyond reasonable doubt. The judge said that, “the defendant’s alibi does not fly. His stating that he was elsewhere when the act occurred is false as he was busy fiddling with the private part of the victim.” Pronouncing her judgement, the judge said, “The defendant having been found guilty as charged under Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State is hereby sentenced to Life imprisonment with no option of fine.

“His name is to be entered into the Sexual Offenders Register maintained by the Lagos State Government,” she said. Meanwhile, the prosecution team led by Mr Olusola Soneye, had earlier informed the court that the convict committed the offence on March 23, 2019. The prosecution stated that the convict sexually assaulted the pupil of the University of Lagos Women Society Nursery and Primary School, located at Akoka, Yaba, Lagos by penetrating her vagina with his finger.

