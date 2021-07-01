UNILAG graduates 15,753 students, 281 First Class

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is to produce more than 15,753 graduates, with 281 First Class at the 51st convocation billed for July 5 and 8, 2021. The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, disclosed this yesterday during the pre-convocation press conference for the 51st (2019) convocation for the 2018/2019 academic session. According to him, the figure which comprised 7,754 students, representing 49.2 per cent, would receive their scrolls for award of first degrees; 7,999 graduating students representing 50.8 per cent for postgraduate degrees; 148 PhDs and 160 for diplomas in Social Works and Human Kinetic. Alimi Ibrahim Adedeji of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, led the pack as the Best Graduating Student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.98 points; followed closely by Popoola Victoria Opeyemi, of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences with CGPA 4.90 points who also emerged as the Best Graduating student in the humanities.
