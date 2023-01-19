News

UNILAG has produced over 200,000 graduates – VC

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Sixty years after its establishment, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has produced more than 200,000 graduates in various disciplines, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said yesterday. Ogunsola disclosed this during the university’s 53rd special convocation to mark the 60th anniversary of the institution. A total of 2,251 students received their scrolls for award of Masters and Doctorate Degrees at the event. No fewer than 67 of them obtained PhD, including 82-year-old Madam Rita Kienka, and 83-year-old journalist, Dr Dayo Duyile.

Duyile, a former Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), while speaking about his new achievement, said with his new academic attainment, he is now fulfilled as a journalist. He, however, recalled that it took him about 40 years to achieve the dream of becoming a doctorate degree holder in Mass Communication. He added that he was longing to go for his PhD programme just after his Masters’ Degree when he was 35 years old, but for some reasons, including time factor; that prevented him from doing so all along.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Again, ASUU, FG talks fail

Posted on Author Reporter

    The latest meeting between the striking Nigerian university lecturers ASUU and the Federal Government which held on Thursday night again failed to make any headway. The meeting was summoned at the State House Abuja by the Chief of Staff to the president, Amb. Agboola Gambari. It was also attended by the labour minister, […]
News Top Stories

CAMA 2020, Fulani agenda –Ogedengbe, Kaze, others

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa, Baba Negedu, Musa Pam, Isioma Madike

As controversy continues to rage over the amended Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020), some notable Nigerians, mainly Christian clerics, have implied that the new law is a surreptitious agenda, which is meant to foist a northern ethnic dominance on the populace. Prominent among those who hold the view that CAMA may have been […]
News

China eases Covid quarantine, lockdown measures

Posted on Author Reporter

  China says most people with Covid will now be able to quarantine at home rather than in state facilities in a major easing of its zero-Covid policy. Those with mild or no symptoms can now stay at home and self-report results, reports the BBC. The country has also scrapped PCR test requirements for most […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica