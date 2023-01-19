UNILAG has produced over 200,000 graduates – VC

Sixty years after its establishment, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has produced more than 200,000 graduates in various disciplines, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said yesterday. Ogunsola disclosed this during the university’s 53rd special convocation to mark the 60th anniversary of the institution. A total of 2,251 students received their scrolls for award of Masters and Doctorate Degrees at the event. No fewer than 67 of them obtained PhD, including 82-year-old Madam Rita Kienka, and 83-year-old journalist, Dr Dayo Duyile.

Duyile, a former Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), while speaking about his new achievement, said with his new academic attainment, he is now fulfilled as a journalist. He, however, recalled that it took him about 40 years to achieve the dream of becoming a doctorate degree holder in Mass Communication. He added that he was longing to go for his PhD programme just after his Masters’ Degree when he was 35 years old, but for some reasons, including time factor; that prevented him from doing so all along.

