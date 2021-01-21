UNILAG hosts former Blair aide, others

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, will, this Friday, host a former Advisor to two former British Prime Ministers, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, on Policy and Strategy, Ms Cat Tully.

Ms Tully, who is the founder of the UK-based School of International Futures, will lead a webinar focused on discussions about repositioning academic institutions for future relevance.

The webinar, which is planned for members of the university management, deans, departmental heads and directors of various programmes and centers, will also feature other global academic administrators including a former Scottish Minister for Further and Higher Education, and now Head of Internationalisation at the University of Dundee, Scotland, Ms Wendy Alexander.

Also on the list is the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Strategy and Internationalisation, Stellenbosch University, South Africa, Professor Hester Klopper.

Some of the topics for discussion include “Using Futures Thinking to Reposition for Relevance,” “Strategic Initiatives and Internationalisation,” and “Building a Global Community of Shared Future.”

The webinner, which is being facilitated by the university’s Office of International Relations, Partnerships and Prospects (IRPP), is part of the Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe-led management’s efforts towards repositioning the institution for global relevance and impacts, especially amidst the biting coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming the readiness of the university to host the prominent facilitators, the Acting Director of IRPP, Dr. Ismail Ibraheem, noted that the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Ogundipe, will serve as the chief host while his deputy in charge of development services, Folasade Ogunsola, will be the host.

The event, which comes up on Friday, January 22, is being facilitated by the IRPP.

