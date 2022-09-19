News

UNILAG Maths Dept Honours Pastor Adeboye

Posted on Author Chibuihem Stanley Amalaha

The Department of Mathematics, University of Lagos (UNILAG), recently, paid a visit to Pastor E.A Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and former of the Department of mathematics, University of Lagos.

The visit was part of UNILAG’s plan to appreciate the quintessential clergy as one of the founding fathers that have laid a solid foundation for the department to flourish.

According to the acting Head of Dept. UNILAG, Associate Prof Adesanmi Mogbademu: “Unilag is the university of first choice and the nation’s pride.

“Recently, Pastor Adeboye instituted a professional chair in Applied Mathematics in UNILAG. The distinguished clergy obtained his Masters and Ph.D degree in Applied Mathematics (Hydrodynamics), from the University of Lagos. We are glad to meet him one-on-one in his residence at Redeemed Camp where we honoured him with a plaque. He further told us good old stories about the Department of Mathematics, UNILAG and how it has produced great icons”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

