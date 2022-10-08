UNILAG names Ogunsola first female VC

Professor Folasade Ogunsola, a Clinical Microbiologist, has been appointed the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). Her appointment was announced yesterday by the governing council of the university. She is the first female vice chancellor of the school, and the 13th VC so appointed for the school. She is expected to take over from Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, whose tenure ends on November 11, 2022.
