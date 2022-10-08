News

UNILAG names Ogunsola first female VC

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Professor Folasade Ogunsola, a Clinical Microbiologist, has been appointed the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). Her appointment was announced yesterday by the governing council of the university. She is the first female vice chancellor of the school, and the 13th VC so appointed for the school. She is expected to take over from Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, whose tenure ends on November 11, 2022.

 

Our Reporters

