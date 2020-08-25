UNILAG Senate names Ogunsola new Acting VC

Following the directive of the Federal Government to the Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, to appoint an acting vice chancellor for the institution, the Senate yesterday named Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, the new acting vice-chancellor.

That was even as the Chairman of Channel Television, Mr. John Momoh was announced as the acting chairman of the school government council of the university.

Ogunsola, a professor of Medical Microbiology and the first female to occupy the position since the establishment of the 58-year-old institution, until her appointment was the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of Development Services.

The first female provost of the University College of Medicine, Idi-Araba, polled 135 votes to defeat her opponent, Prof. Ben Oghojafor, who garnered 31 votes in the election by the senate members.

New Telegraph, however, learnt that a total of 167 professors (Senate members) were accredited for voting, while one vote was voided during the exercise. President Muhammadu Buhari had Friday last week ordered the suspension of the Chairman of the university’s Governing Council and Pro- Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, as part of moves to resolve the protracted face-off between the council and the university management.

The Federal Government in a statement by the Press Officer of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, constituted a seven-man Special Visitation Panel to look into the crisis rocking the university.

The council chair had on August 12 at an emergency meeting of the council at the Conference Hall of the National Universities Commission (NUC), sacked Prof. Ogundipe in a controversial circumstance, an action that attracted condemnation from stakeholders in the university, who described the council’s action as illegal and lacking in due process.

The Babalakin-led council also announced the appointment of Prof. Omololu Soyombo, as the acting vicechancellor.

But, following the directive of the President that the Senate should appoint an acting vice-chancellor for the university after declaring that Soyombo’s appointment by the council did not follow due process, Soyombo had on Saturday stepped down in a statement signed by him.

Meanwhile, ahead of the panel’s inauguration in Abuja, the University Senate had been mandated “to immediately convene to nominate an Acting Vice-Chancellor from among its members for confirmation by the Governing Council.”

The meeting, New Telegraph further gathered, started with a briefing by Prof. Ogunsola, who told the Senate that the meeting was convened after due process was followed and that authority was granted by both the NUC and the Federal Ministry of Education.

Thereafter, Prof. Ogunsola was said to have recused herself from anchoring the meeting, while Prof. Chioma Agomo, the former Dean of the Faculty of Law, was nominated to chair the meeting.

In her acceptance speech, Ogunsola thanked the Senate for the confidence reposed in her and for entrusting her with what she described as a huge responsibility.

